Hotel holds fundraiser to support staff affected by armed robbery

The Commonwealth Hotel will hold a fundraiser on Friday to help staff affected by the armed robbery at the pub on February 28.
The hotel's raffles and joker poker on from 5pm on March 8 will support the two staff members most affected by the frightening early morning hold-up.
A cleaner at the hotel was found seriously injured on King Street after he was beaten up while trying to flee from two men wielding a machete and a baseball bat who stole cash from the venue.
A second employee at the hotel was left shaken but not physically hurt in the ordeal, police said.
"As many of you will be aware it's been a tough week for the Commy," the pub posted on its Facebook page.
"Everyone who is part of our community knows that we're more than just a pub - The Commy is a second home for many, and our staff and customers look out for each other like family."
The two wanted men remain at large.
