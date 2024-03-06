203.4 cents a litre: Fuel prices spike in Hunter

Petrol prices are set to rise throughout NSW this March.
A spike in the Sydney market and a volatile global oil market has caused a sharp increase in regular unleaded and diesel costs across the state, NRMA spokesperson, Shani Jones said.
Newcastle average prices are at the lower end for NSW despite local prices rising 5.6 cents per litre in the first week of March.
The Newcastle average is 13 cents lower compared to Sydney, at 203.4 cents for regular unleaded versus 217 cents in Sydney.
Newcastle stations are averaging 202 cents for diesel, with an increase of 4.2 cents over the last month.
The average wholesale price for regular unleaded in Sydney is 182.6 cents per litre.
In the last three weeks of February the cost for regular unleaded dropped 7.3 cents before this week's uptick.
Ms Jones said Australian fuel prices have been impacted by the slowing Chinese economy, escalating tensions in the Middle East and "economic uncertainty for possible interest rate falls in the second half of 2024".
"The NRMA encourages motorists to shop around for the best price," Ms Jones said.
"Before leaving home to fill up, motorists should jump onto the My NRMA app, or the fuel check app for their state to find the best prices where they are," she said.
According to the NRMA, petrol costs are not equal across the Newcastle local government area.
The NRMA said the difference between the most expensive and cheapest petrol is 48.4 cents for regular unleaded and 30.4 cents for diesel.
Throughout NSW the cheapest stations are in Revesby and Merrylands with the most expensive stations in Woollahra, Glenbrook and Mount Druitt.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.