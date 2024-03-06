Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Can the Newcastle Knights re-establish a home-ground fortress?

By Robert Dillon
March 6 2024 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Knights have won six home games in a row. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers
The Knights have won six home games in a row. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers

KNIGHTS coach Adam O'Brien has set his sights on re-establishing McDonald Jones Stadium's reputation as an NRL fortress, starting with a win in tonight's season opener against Canberra Raiders.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.