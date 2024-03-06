Can the Newcastle Knights re-establish a home-ground fortress?

KNIGHTS coach Adam O'Brien has set his sights on re-establishing McDonald Jones Stadium's reputation as an NRL fortress, starting with a win in tonight's season opener against Canberra Raiders.
Newcastle finished their 2023 campaign with six consecutive victories in their own backyard, putting them within striking distance of the club's record nine-game winning streak on home turf, set between 2008 and 2009.
The Knights won 10 of their 13 home fixtures last year - including victories against the Raiders during the regular season and then in a memorable play-off - a vast improvement on 2022, when they delivered only two wins from 12 appearances at Turton Road.
Those last three victories attracted sell-out crowds and, given that memberships have increased over the off-season to an all-time high of more than 27,000, the Novocastrian faithful are again poised to turn out in vast numbers.
A crowd in excess of 25,000 is expected tonight, and O'Brien hopes players and fans can combine to forge an intimidating home-ground advantage, which was a trademark of the club's glory days.
"That's something we need to create," O'Brien said.
"It's round one. I don't think teams fear coming here now. Most teams enjoy coming here, because it's a footy-mad town and it's a very educated football crowd, as well.
"Ultimately we'd love to get that to be a real hard road trip that the other teams dread, but we've got to create that."
After the Knights finished fifth last year and hosted their first play-off game since 2006, there is heightened anticipation among supporters.
"With expectation comes pressure, and that's an honour," O'Brien said.
"We don't run away from that ... the guys understand we've come off a successful season and the reason why people are filling that stadium is because they want to be there to watch us win."
O'Brien said Newcastle's challenging early-season draw was another reason they needed to bank two competition points tonight.
"It's important to get off to a really good start," he said.
"It's no secret we've got a pretty tough month in terms of travel and opposition."
O'Brien said the Knights would not be underestimating the Green Machine, despite beating them three times last year and six times in eight encounters since he took the helm in 2020.
"It can't be an ambush when you're playing Canberra, because you know what's going to turn up," O'Brien said.
"They haven't disappointed in every game that we've played them. It's always very physical and, in particular at the start and end of their seasons, they're really good at that.
"So we understand what's coming and we've prepared for that."
