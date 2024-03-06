Seven Days in League: New ball game kicks goals in Las Vegas

AS a rule, Las Vegas is a quiet, sleepy little village, but hopefully the arrival of 20-odd thousand rabid Aussie rugba league fans will liven the joint up a bit.
As the greatest game of all hits town, the recent NFL Super Bowl held at Allegiant Stadium is suddenly in danger of suffering from an inferiority complex.
Already there is fierce debate over who will be the biggest drawcard to appear in Sin City since Elvis in his heyday.
Manly owner Scott Penn reckons Daly Cherry-Evans will be as popular as David Beckham.
NRL supremo Saint Peter V'landys insists: "Reece Walsh can become one of the best-known Australian sportsmen in America. He's the Justin Bieber of rugby league."
But not everyone is drinking the Kool-Aid.
One columnist writes that the NRL has a "huge problem", namely that: "Americans don't give a rat's ass about our beloved sport. The NRL double-header will come and go this weekend with most locals unaware it even took place."
I'm guessing he wasn't one of the countless journalists in Vegas enjoying the junket of a lifetime at the NRL's expense.
AS the Bunnies, Broncos, Sea Eagles and Chooks prepare to take the US by storm, back home in Australia, players from the remaining 13 clubs attend an underwhelming season launch in Sydney.
Honestly, why do sporting organisations and clubs bother with season launches?
Everyone knows when their code of choice kicks off. It's not as if they need a reminder.
Sadly, no matter how many party pies and free drinks get served up to the media representatives in attendance, they'd rather be playing blackjack at the Bellagio.
I AM intrigued to read a columnist explaining why Saint Peter and the NRL are rolling the dice and trying to get rich quick in Vegas.
"There were 350 million people living in America, V'landys said, and if the NRL could manage to attract even one per cent of them to watch the NRL on its Watch NRL app, a subscriber service, that would mean 35 million people paying to watch the game ... you couldn't argue with the numbers," he writes.
Well, actually ... maths was never my strong suit, but I'm not sure if that adds up.
TWO cracking games of footy and a crowd of 40,000 are overshadowed by claims that Roosters prop Spencer Leniu has racially abused Brisbane five-eighth Ezra Mam, allegedly referring to him as a "monkey".
Leniu will no doubt cop a lengthy suspension if the charges stick, but perhaps he can argue he was just doing his bit to promote the game to the local inhabitants.
I mean the Yanks voted in Donald Trump as President - and might do so again later this year - which would suggest they have no shortage of hillbilly rednecks who still reckon white hoods and robes are the height of fashion.
CAN footballers be trusted to wash themselves?
That's the question Seven Days has been pondering after reports surface that Cameron Munster has injured his groin in the shower and is in doubt for the round-one clash with Penrith.
This follows Tommy Turbo straining his hamstring while having a "David Gower" a few years back.
It gets me thinking that perhaps players should be tied up after training sessions and hosed down, like racehorses, then locked in the stable with a bucket of oats. All under RSPCA supervision, of course.
THE Sydney Morning Herald reports that Las Vegas' top police officer has praised the off-field behaviour of visiting NRL players.
"There have been no issues whatsoever," Lieutenant Kendall Bell declares. "Everyone was respectable ... I would like to think they enjoyed themselves and did so responsibly."
Not all the spectators in attendance were so squeaky clean, however. One bloke earns 15 minutes of unwanted fame on social media after being beaten up in the stadium, and then getting kicked out by security guards. Even in America, it seems, nobody likes Manly fans.
A BIG shout out to Daisy the Underdog, who after multiple wooden spoons has surged to the top of the League HQ tipping panel. Can she go all the way, or will she have another howler? Time will tell.
