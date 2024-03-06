Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Knights Email List

Seven Days in League: New ball game kicks goals in Las Vegas

By Robert Dillon
March 7 2024 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

THURSDAY

AS a rule, Las Vegas is a quiet, sleepy little village, but hopefully the arrival of 20-odd thousand rabid Aussie rugba league fans will liven the joint up a bit.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.