Road spikes, taser used to catch BMW driver after policeman hit by car

POLICE had to deploy road spikes and a taser to catch a BMW driver who had allegedly reversed a car into a police officer in the Hunter. The man was the target of a police operation which resulted in 50 drug supply charges
About 11.40am Wednesday March 6, police attempted to stop a BMW sedan on Lawes Street, East Maitland, as part of the ongoing drug supply investigation.
As police approached the BMW, the driver allegedly reversed and hit a NSW Police officer before fleeing the scene.
The male officer was assessed by paramedics before being taken to Maitland Hospital for treatment to a leg injury.
The BMW was sighted by Port Stephens-Hunter police in Chisholm a short time later and a pursuit was initiated.
Road spikes were used on Harvest Boulevard, Chisholm, and the vehicle came to a stop on Raymond Terrace Road where the driver allegedly fled into nearby bushland.
Following a search of the area, police located the 40-year-old man, and following a short struggle in which a taser was deployed, he was arrested.
The man was taken to Maitland police station where he was charged with police pursuit - not stop - drive dangerously, assault police officer in execution of duty, use offensive weapon to prevent lawful detention, drive motor vehicle during disqualification period, knowingly deal with proceeds of crime, deal with property proceeds of crime, possess or use a prohibited weapon without permit, possess unauthorised pistol, and three counts of possess prohibited drug.
He was also charged with more than 50 drug supply charges including two counts of supply prohibited drug - large commercial quantity, two counts of supply prohibited drug - commercial quantity, 15 counts of supply prohibited drug - indictable quantity, 30 counts of supply prohibited drug, and two counts of supply prohibited drugs on an ongoing basis.
He was refused bail to appear before Maitland Local Court on Thursday.
