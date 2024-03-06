Newcastle Herald
Road spikes, taser used to catch BMW driver after policeman hit by car

Updated March 7 2024 - 8:20am, first published 7:20am
POLICE had to deploy road spikes and a taser to catch a BMW driver who had allegedly reversed a car into a police officer in the Hunter. The man was the target of a police operation which resulted in 50 drug supply charges

