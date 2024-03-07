Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Canberra Raiders spring season-opening upset on the Newcastle Knights

By Robert Dillon
Updated March 7 2024 - 10:03pm, first published 9:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Knights lock Adam Elliott on the charge against Canberra. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
Knights lock Adam Elliott on the charge against Canberra. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

CANBERRA Raiders have provided the Newcastle Knights with a season-opening reality check after a 28-12 boilover at McDonald Jones Stadium on Thursday night.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.