Canberra Raiders spring season-opening upset on the Newcastle Knights

CANBERRA Raiders have provided the Newcastle Knights with a season-opening reality check after a 28-12 boilover at McDonald Jones Stadium on Thursday night.
Widely expected to struggle this season, the Green Machine out-muscled and out-hustled the home team, who beat them three times last year, including in a memorable elimination final.
The result sent a crowd of 22,378 home disappointed and leaves Knights coach Adam O'Brien dealing with a number of headaches.
The visitors led 8-6 at half-time after an intense but mistake-riddled opening 40 minutes.
Canberra opened the scoring in the 14th minute when Newcastle forward Leo Thompson was placed on report for a crusher tackle on Joseph Tapine, gifting Jamal Fogarty a penalty in front of the posts.
There was drama on multiple fronts in the 24th minute when Knights five-eighth Tyson Gamble appeared to have scored, only for the video referee to rule no-try after an obstruction in the lead-up play.
Canberra received the penalty but lost back-rower Hudson Young to the sin-bin in the process, after an off-the-ball clash with Knights skipper Kalyn Ponga.
Despite the numerical disadvantage, Fogarty conjured up a try for Zac Hosking two minutes later with a pinpoint cross-field kick that the former Knights forward caught cleanly.
Newcastle reduced the deficit to 8-6 in the 32nd minute when veteran back-rower Tyson Frizell burst onto a Tyson Gamble short ball and stepped his way through the defensive line to score.
A host of other try-scoring claims were rejected by the video ref during a gripping first half.
The Raiders extended their lead to 14-6 eight minutes into the second half when ex-Newcastle hooker Danny Levi plunged over from dummy-half.
Canberra took a stranglehold on a season-opening win in the 64th minute, when the Knights fumbled a Fogarty bomb and centre Xavier Savage darted 10 metres to score.
Six minutes later, Canberra produced quick hands down the blind side and fullback Jordan Rapana scored in the corner.
The resulted ended Newcastle's six-game winning streak on home turf.
Knights half Jackson Hastings dummied his way over for a consolation try in the 77th minute.
Canberra capped off a dominant display with a try by Young seconds before full-time.
