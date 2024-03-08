Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List
Letters

A lack of public options keeps driving Newcastle towards cars

By Letters to the Editor
March 9 2024 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A lack of public options keeps driving Newcastle towards cars
A lack of public options keeps driving Newcastle towards cars

SPOT on Paul Murphy ("We can't park issue of car access", Letters 1/3). Among the extra on-street parking spots that you mentioned being removed from Newcastle, there are of course the 280 parks that were removed from Hunter Street to make way for the light rail.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.