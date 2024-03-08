A lack of public options keeps driving Newcastle towards cars

We also have a percentage of the population who avoid paying tax so governments don't have the money to fund essential services. Nobody should be proud of their wealth that has been assisted by generous unsustainable tax concessions, franking credits, negative gearing, super concessions, etc. As a society we should be ashamed that profit can be made out of the suffering of the very young and the very old. All the minister responsible can say is, it is very worrying and we will have yet another enquiry. The answer is obvious: take the profit motive out of caring.