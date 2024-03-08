Poppy O'Reilly joins big names on Surfest Cadet Cup honour roll

O'Reilly won the under-16 girls title last weekend at South Bar Beach for the second straight year, becoming the first to do that since former tour star Macy Callaghan (2014-15). World No.1 Molly Picklum (2018) is another past winner. Merewether's Mali Adam won the under-14 girls at the Reflections Cadet Cup at Rainbow Beach last month and backed it up with victory at South Bar Beach, as did Maverick Macgugan (North Avalon) and Coco Woolley (Boomerang Beach) in the under 12s.

