Poppy O'Reilly joins big names on Surfest Cadet Cup honour roll

Bondi's Poppy O'Reilly put her name in illustrious company at the Sanbah Cadet Cup.
O'Reilly won the under-16 girls title last weekend at South Bar Beach for the second straight year, becoming the first to do that since former tour star Macy Callaghan (2014-15). World No.1 Molly Picklum (2018) is another past winner. Merewether's Mali Adam won the under-14 girls at the Reflections Cadet Cup at Rainbow Beach last month and backed it up with victory at South Bar Beach, as did Maverick Macgugan (North Avalon) and Coco Woolley (Boomerang Beach) in the under 12s.
Sanbah Caedt Cup Winners
U12 Girls: Coco Wolley
U12 Boys: Maverick Macgugan
U14 Girls: Mali Adam
U14 Boys: Kade Kelly
U16 Girls: Poppy O'Reilly
U16 Boys: Ben Zanatta Creagh
