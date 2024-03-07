Ryan Callinan falls into elimination round test at Supertubos

Merewether's Ryan Callinan will face three-time world champion Gabriel Medina and another Brazilian, Deivid Silva, in his first elimination round contest of 2024 after finishing last in his opening Portugal Pro heat.
The goofy-footer surfed nine waves in the four-to-six foot waves at Supertubos but could manage only an 8.43 total to finish behind Moroccan Ramzi Boukhiam (11.27) and Brazil's Miguel Pupo (10.5).
Callinan, the world No.9, skipped the elimination round in the opening two legs of the Championship Tour in Hawaii before round of 32 and semi-final results.
He struggled in the smaller conditions in Peniche and needed a 6.37 late to bypass the elimination round. He peeled off two turns on his backhand in the last minute but earned only a 4.3.
West Australian Jack Robinson landed a huge aerial move to win his first-round heat. The world No.2 pulled off a lofty "alley-oop" to post the best score of the opening day, an 8.83.
There were six Australian men in action. Ethan Ewing, the world No.6, scored a total of 13 to place second in his high-scoring heat behind French wildcard Joan Duru (13.96), Callum Robson won his heat and Jacob Wilcox scored 11.24 to down No.1 John John Florence (7.27). Liam O'Brien joined Callinan in the elimination round.
Organisers called off the event on Thursday (local time), with a heavy storm front moving in.
Meanwhile, all Hunter surfers at the Central Coast had been eliminated as the QS event reached the finals stage on Thursday.
