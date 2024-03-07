Newcastle Herald
Ryan Callinan falls into elimination round test at Supertubos

By Craig Kerry and Aap
March 7 2024 - 4:43pm
Ryan Callinan chases a big score at Supertubos. Picture WSL
Merewether's Ryan Callinan will face three-time world champion Gabriel Medina and another Brazilian, Deivid Silva, in his first elimination round contest of 2024 after finishing last in his opening Portugal Pro heat.

