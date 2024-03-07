Mariah Williams embraces 'special' Australian uniform for Paris Olympics

MARIAH Williams describes Australia's latest Olympic uniform as "very special".
A Hunter Sports High School graduate gunning for a third Games in Paris in four months time, Williams says the use of Indigenous artwork as part of the traditional green and gold attire "means a lot".
The Hockeyroos striker and Wiradjuri woman was one of 11 athletes sporting the various clothing combinations on Thursday with Sydney Harbour as the backdrop.
"To put on the green and gold is one thing, but also having the Indigenous artwork through it is something very unique and something very special for me," Williams told the Newcastle Herald.
"Putting on this strip makes me feel like I'm part of something else, representing my Indigenous culture and Indigenous history as well as representing my country."
Williams, 28, feels close to fully recovered from a recent hamstring injury which kept her sidelined for the bulk of Australia's recent Pro League block in India.
She was confident of playing an upcoming Test series against China in Perth, starting next week, followed by a training camp in April.
"I'm all good now and in straight away. Played the back end of India because I did it early over there," Williams said.
The Hockeyroos, who qualified for the Olympics in New Zealand last year, are expected to announce their Games squad after the next Pro League stint across Belgium and London (May 30-June 13).
In terms of Paris (July 26-August 11), the hockey draw was released on Wednesday with Australia playing five round matches in the space of seven days - South Africa, Great Britain, USA, Argentina and Spain.
