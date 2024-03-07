Snowden confident of top return from Unspoken in Newcastle Stakes

The Newcastle Jockey Club's first black-type race of the year, the group 3 Newcastle Stakes (1400 metres), will be held on Friday and a high-quality field of 13 remained on Thursday.
The Snowden family have won the race three times with Falaise, Artistry and Bello and on Friday their exciting five-year-old Unspoken resumes from a spell with the $3 million Doncaster Mile his mission this preparation.
Unspoken struck a purple patch of form during the spring, stringing together four wins on the trot including the $2 million Five Diamonds at Rosehill on November 11. Following that win, the Snowdens sent the son of Territories to the paddock and his only appearance since was in a Warwick Farm trial on February 12.
The gelding was never off the bit cruising down the outside under a hold from race jockey Tom Sherry to finish two lengths behind winner Zennzella.
Peter Snowden was confident Unspoken would acquit himself well on Friday when I contacted him after acceptances on Wednesday.
"This horse had a great preparation in the spring and this is the time to take the next step," Snowden said.
"We only gave him the one trial and he was impressive under no pressure. He has done plenty of work at home and he is fit enough.
"I expect him to be in the first half dozen during Friday's race. Unspoken will head to the George Ryder after Newcastle and hopefully the Doncaster Mile."
The stable have five runners and, apart from Unspoken, Snowden thought Impulsivity in race six was his best.
Ciaron Maher's well performed four-year-old Jimmysstar will have plenty of admirers in the Newcastle Stakes. There is a massive boom on the Kiwi-bred gelding which has won five of seven starts with two seconds.
He joined Maher's stable after New Zealand wins at Wanganui and Hastings and he should have an unbeaten record in Australia.
Jimmysstar had easy wins at Bendigo and Cranbourne in November and he was $1.65 when he resumed with an easy Caulfield win on February 3.
Last start he was controversially beaten half a length in a listed race at Flemington when a $1.26 favourite. He has the limit weight on Friday and barrier one with Tyler Schiller to ride.
Kris Lees has won the Newcastle Stakes in four of the past five years and he trained the runner-up last year. His winners were Princess Posh (2019), Special Reward (2020), Gem Song (2021) and Wandabaa (2022). Gem Song was runner-up to Cross Talk last year.
Lees had four - Loch Eagle, Rustic Steel, Ucalledit and Acquitted - in the race after Kinloch was scratched on Thursday.
Rustic Steel and Loch Eagle are the best performed of the team and the pair go to the race fresh.
Rustic Steel has won The Coast at Gosford, the Scone Cup and Big Dance and he looked good winning a recent trial easily on the Beaumont track. Loch Eagle won the group 3 Ingham at Randwick in December.
The Brad Widdup-trained Piplup should atone for an unlucky last-start Wyong defeat when she contests the opening event, the provincial maiden plate (1600m).
The filly will appreciate the spacious track and long straight after a fast-finishing placing at Wyong after being last at the 800m. She is well weighted with stable apprentice Zac Wadick's three-kilogram claim.
The New Sinatra, from the John O'Shea stable, has bright prospects in the maiden plate (1200m). He was heavily backed when placed on debut at Gosford on February 24 after an impressive trial win. The three-year-old will appreciate the firmer track and longer trip.
CRAIG KERRY reports
Salt Ash trainer Stephen Davies' Tiny Tayla is expected to hit back from a string of poor draws when she has box two in a 1-2 wins race at The Gardens on Friday.
Davies has two runners across the three 1-2 wins 400m events and Tiny Tayla looks the one to beat in race five. Tiny Tayla won in a sharp time of 22.75 seconds at the Gardens four starts ago, gapping her rivals by more than 10 lengths. She was second next start at the track from box six then unplaced in two runs from more middle draws in 5th grade races.
She has missed a place just three times at the track and distance in 12 starts, has the field's quickest time and will appreciate the closer draw.
Davies also has Garin in the race four, another 400m 1-2 wins event. He has the fastest time for the Gardens 400m in the field but has box four and a record of just one win in 19 starts.
Tamworth trainer-driver Sarah Rushbrook will chase finals places with two runners at Newcastle on Friday night and she believes both can bounce back from last-start mistakes.
Imperial Snapper will start from the inside of the second line in the Waratah series heat, while Adrenaline Rush has gate three in the Go Girlfriend qualifier. Both have been unplaced in recent runs but won at Tamworth on February 8.
Adrenaline Rush was second in the same mares heat last year to make the Menangle final, where she was eighth. Imperial Snapper steps up to a Waratah qualifier for the first time.
"They have been racing well," Rushbrook said.
"It was probably driver and trainer-instruction error last start for both of them, but they are both in form.
"Adrenaline Rush is possibly not going quite as well as last year, but I thought she's going good enough to have another crack. She's drawn well in three and I thought the little fella deserved a crack, and he's drawn very well in nine."
