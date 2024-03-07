Four years, three UK clubs, one dream - Walmsley still eyes Super League

LACHLAN Walmsley played his last game for Souths in a Newcastle Rugby League grand final at the end of a COVID-impacted 2020.
Soon after the Upper Hunter product flew overseas with one goal in mind.
Almost four years and now three clubs later, that dream remains the same and the try-scoring winger feels one step closer to ultimately reaching the English Super League ranks.
"Since I signed for Whitehaven in England three or four years ago, I had a goal of playing full-time rugby league and making it into Super League as soon as possible," Walmsley, a Wakefield Trinity recruit and reigning Championship player of the year, told the Newcastle Herald.
"I have enjoyed my time at both Whitehaven and Halifax, so it was always a tough decision to leave my mates behind and move onto Wakefield, but it's another step I had to take to try and make this dream possible."
Wakefield Trinity will play in the second-tier Championship in 2024 after being relegated from the top-flight competition, but, under the new ownership of Matt Ellis, are eyeing promotion straight back up to English Super League next year.
"There's a definite eye on winning promotion straight back up and it's a goal we have set our sights on since day one," Walmsley said.
Walmsley describes Wakefield Trinity as a "professional club".
"Since Matt Ellis has taken over and become the owner of Wakefield, he's brought in some of the best people around him too," he said.
"With new coach in Daryl Powell and two assistants Michael Shenton and Danny Kirmond, learning little tips off them and improving my game anyway I can.
"We have new conditioners that have come in to help the lads with getting fitter and stronger, but also help us with dietary plans as well.
"He's also brought in a full-time chef to feed us on training days, so it's been a pretty great experience so far."
Wakefield Trinty host Bradford Bulls in the Championship's season opener next Friday (March 15).
In the meantime, they continue with a Challenge Cup knockout campaign, facing Featherstone Rovers at Millenium Stadium on Sunday having easily accounted for both Hunslet (78-6) and Siddal (70-6) during last month.
"We've had a bit of a different build up playing against amateur teams, but that's probably the beauty of the cup, playing against those that wouldn't normally get to play against the bigger clubs," Walmsley said.
In terms of representing Scotland again, having gone to the World Cup in 2022, he says: "Not to sure about the future in Scotland commitments. Hopefully there's some more games, I'd love to represent them as much as possible".
