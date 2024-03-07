Newcastle Herald
New doubts over Hunter Gas Pipeline following Narrabri gas ruling

Matthew Kelly
By Matthew Kelly
March 7 2024 - 8:00pm
The Native Title Tribunal ruled in 2022 that public interest outweighed environmental concerns associated with the project.
New doubts have been cast over the Hunter Gas Pipeline project after the Federal Court ruled the Native Title Tribunal should have considered climate change before issuing approval for Santos's Narrabri Gas Project.

Journalist

Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.

