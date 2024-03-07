Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Latest News

Police seek footage after stabbing in West Gosford car park

Jessica Belzycki
By Jessica Belzycki
March 7 2024 - 4:03pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emergency services were called to an alleged stabbing in West Gosford. Police photo from Mayfield, 2021. Picture Marina Neil
Emergency services were called to an alleged stabbing in West Gosford. Police photo from Mayfield, 2021. Picture Marina Neil

A man was allegedly stabbed with a pair of scissors at Yallambee Avenue, West Gosford on Thursday, March 7.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jessica Belzycki

Jessica Belzycki

Journalist

Journalist at the Newcastle Herald.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.