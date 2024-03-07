Police seek footage after stabbing in West Gosford car park

A man was allegedly stabbed with a pair of scissors at Yallambee Avenue, West Gosford on Thursday, March 7.
Emergency services were called at 10.20am and NSW Ambulance paramedics treated a 37-year old man at the scene.
A NSW police spokesperson said the man is in a stable condition with non-life threatening injuries.
He was taken to Gosford Hospital for treatment.
CareFlight air medical service was originally called but stood down as the man was driven to the hospital.
Brisbane Water police were told the man was with a woman and a child when he became involved in a verbal altercation with three men he did not know.
One of the men allegedly stabbed the victim with scissors and three men drove off in a van.
The investigation is ongoing and police are urging anyone who may have information about the incident, or available mobile phone / dash-cam footage to contact Gosford Police Station or Crime Stoppers on 1800.
