$1 million up for grabs for bright tech ideas dubbed 'game changers'

A $1 million program will offer grants for "innovative ideas and solutions" that use digital technology to improve health care.
The Hunter New England and Central Coast Primary Health Network said it was seeking "game changer ideas".
The three tiers of grants include $50,000 to $100,000, $100,000 to $250,000 and $250,000 to $500,000.
Applications were encouraged for pilot programs that tackle primary healthcare challenges.
This included telehealth, apps, AI for diagnostics and blockchain tech for secure patient data sharing.
Projects that improve healthcare access for "underserved groups" were also sought.
Network chief executive Richard Nankervis said applications must aim to "increase equity of access to primary care services".
Mr Nankervis said this could involve "virtual primary care services that strengthen and support the existing workforce".
Or it could involve technology that boosts "care for priority groups".
The network aims to support First Nations people, diverse cultures, people with a disability, the old and young, and rural and remote communities.
Primary care includes general practice, allied health and services for older people.
The network will only accept applications from organisations registered in Australia that prioritise the Hunter, New England and Central Coast regions.
The grants are open until April 22.
