Living in a motel, homeless Newcastle Uni graduate calls for housing fix

University graduate David* has been living in a Newcastle motel for two months, caught in the trap between an impossibly tight rental market and an overwhelmed social housing system.
"It's demoralising and embarrassing. It feels like sometimes you just want to fade away," he said.
David graduated several years ago from University of Newcastle in his early 40s but found himself without a home after several close family members died in quick succession at the end of 2022.
Stricken with grief, he found temporary accommodation at a Newcastle hostel for indigenous students while working casually and applying unsuccessfully for "200 to 300" private rentals.
David, who lives with anxiety and depression, finally had to leave the hostel late last year.
"I had no option but to go to the department of housing and ask for temporary accommodation," he said.
"They put me up in a motel, which I've been in since early January."
For the past two months he has had to reapply repeatedly for his place in the Department of Communities and Justice Housing temporary accommodation system, a process he described as "overwhelming".
At one point he had to reapply three times in eight days, on each occasion providing updated Centrelink and bank statements, pay slips and motel receipts.
"It's very stressful. You've got to apply the day before your money runs out, so you're hoping that your OK, that you're going to get accepted for a couple more days.
"Every couple of days your life's up in the air."
Some weeks, if he has received work income, he must co-fund his motel place.
"I got paid $600 from my job last week, which meant I got $427 from Centrelink this week, but I didn't do any work last week so today I will pay [the motel] $235, which will get me two nights, but I will have to apply again on Friday because over the weekend my money runs out.
"It's crazy. It's just hectic."
He said he struggled with the system despite his university education.
"The thing with that system is you're actually homeless.
"Most people I know who are homeless don't have cars, don't have a lot of ability.
"I've got skill and I've got resources and I can deal with that, but I do have a mental illness.
"There's people a lot worse off than me - no education, lots of problems - and they're probably falling through the cracks."
Homelessness NSW published a report in December which called for the DCJ Housing temporary accommodation service to be simplified and more "trauma informed".
A survey of Homelessness NSW members found only 42 of 234 respondents regarded the temporary accommodation application process as fit for purpose.
There's a lot of money going in to keeping people in these motels. It's not a long-term fix.
The Minns government has removed the 28-day limit which applied to temporary accommodation and increased the asset eligibility threshold from $1000 to $5000.
David said he did not blame DCJ Housing for the stress and complexity of the system .
"I don't want to make accusations towards the department of housing because they're only adhering to the policies and procedures that are in place.
"What I want to try and highlight is those policies and procedures aren't working that great.
"It's not their fault. They're like the meat in the sandwich."
David, who asked to remain anonymous, is one of thousands of Hunter people struggling to find safe and stable accommodation.
Homelessness NSW published a state budget submission this week which called on the government to spend $10 billion in 10 years to double the level of public housing stock.
The social housing waiting list in the Hunter is more than 5500 and wait times for general applicants are longer than five years in most parts of the region, including all of the Lower Hunter.
David has been placed on the priority list for housing, but he fears for the legion of others living on the streets or in temporary accommodation.
"If you walk around the streets of Newcastle, we've had homelessness before and it's been a problem, but now it's a huge problem," he said.
"Where I'm staying there's about five or six other people who are in the same situation getting temporary accommodation.
"You'd probably find a lot of the motels are booked out in Newcastle with people in temporary accommodation.
"There's a lot of money going in to keeping people in these motels. It's not a long-term fix."
The private rental vacancy rate in the Hunter is hovering around a historically very low 1 per cent, and Anglicare's 2023 rental affordability snapshot found only 1.7 per cent of available properties were affordable for at least one household type living on income support payments.
"Even since January I've applied for so many places, and I have good rental history," David said.
"Even with all the right references I'm still getting knocked back for places.
"I don't know what the solution is. There's a lot of money being spent and no real solutions.
"Everyone's fighting for a place."
