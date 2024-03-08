Passionate women photographers, future rock stars, and what's on in your Weekender

Explore what's inside the Herald Weekender, March 9.
Twenty-five of Newcastle's best women photographers have created an exhibition featuring their own photographic passion projects that opens this weekend at Watt Space Gallery.
Herald wine writer Rick Allen selects eight wines to add to your tasting list as part of next weekend's Little Bit of Broke Festival.
Your guide to what's on this weekend in Newcastle and the Hunter.
Find out how one of Australia's premier music artists found a sense of inner peace and a new mission.
This Newcastle band landed a song on the UK reality TV show Made in Chelsea, and suddenly, real success may be within reach.
Mike Scanlon retraces the influence of the Australian Agricultural Company on the Hunter and previews a new book Chronicles of Carrington, Tahlee and the Legacy of the Australian Agricultural Company 200 years.
