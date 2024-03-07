Forget the cupcakes, we've still got a long way to go

I had wanted to write an uplifting piece about what it's like to become the first woman to edit this masthead in its proud 166-year history. About what a privilege this role is. About how I have been supported at home by my husband and sons and in my career by many great women and men. A piece that might honour the women who went before me, paving a way that would eventually allow me to take this challenging, but endlessly interesting position. I wanted to call out those women and the men who encouraged me early in my career, who did not allow my gender, time off with my children, or anything else to hold back my progression.