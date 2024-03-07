Newcastle Herald
Forget the cupcakes, we've still got a long way to go

By Lisa Allan
March 8 2024 - 9:00am
In the lead up to International Women's Day today, I have heard varying versions of the following statements from three different people: "When is International Men's Day?"; "Why is there even an International Women's Day? They're not a minority, they make up half the population last time I checked."

