Historic Newcastle East terrace listed with $7.25 million-plus price tag

One of Newcastle's most recognisable homes has hit the market with expectations of selling for close to $8 million.
The historic cliff-top terrace in Newcastle East holds a prominent position overlooking the Cowrie Hole and Newcastle Baths.
Big bucks were splashed in Bar Beach after a developer spent $3.65 million on a vacant lot on Memorial Drive.
The block is one of three lots in a subdivision created after the original 1930s home on 1233 square metres was sold in 2017 for $1.72 million.
Elsewhere in Bar Beach, a striking home designed by celebrated Newcastle architect Brian Suters delivered the biggest auction result of the week.
The property was sold after negotiations for an undisclosed sum understood to be above the $4 million guide.
Newcastle isn't the only area pulling in big results.
A modest fisherman's-style cottage listed for sale in Coal Point with expectations of more than $2 million shows just how far property values have climbed in Lake Macquarie.
In fact, suburbs on the lake recorded the largest 12-month rise in house and unit values in the Hunter region.
A failed development site in Wickham has found a new owner 18 months after the company behind the 190-apartment building went into receivership.
A developer from Sydney snapped up the site for $12.5 million after an expressions of interest campaign.
Former coal magnate Nathan Tinkler was back in the news this week after his oceanfront mansion near Coffs Harbour was officially off the market.
It was reported last year that Tinkler had found a buyer willing to fork out $25 million for his Sapphire Beach estate but it has since been revealed the deal never closed.
- Jade Lazarevic, Newcastle Herald property reporter
