Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Latest News

Golden Boot contender unlikely to be a long-haul Jet

By Robert Dillon
March 7 2024 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Apostolos Stamatelopoulos on the ball for Newcastle. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
Apostolos Stamatelopoulos on the ball for Newcastle. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

HE is on target to break Newcastle's club record for most goals in a season and might win a Golden Boot in the process.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.