Golden Boot contender unlikely to be a long-haul Jet

HE is on target to break Newcastle's club record for most goals in a season and might win a Golden Boot in the process.
But Jets fans would be well advised to enjoy Apostolos Stamatelopoulos while they can, because the odds of him being at the club beyond this season appear to be slim and dwindling.
Stamatelopoulos has been a revelation since his return to Newcastle this season, scoring 14 goals - the most in the A-League - in 18 appearances, pursued by Melbourne City's Bruno Fornaroli (13) and Perth's Adam Taggart (12).
Taggart's 16 goals from 25 games for Newcastle in 2013-14 earned him the club record, as well a Golden Boot.
Stamatelopoulos has already drawn level with Newcastle's other Golden Boot recipient Joel Griffiths, who scored 14 times in 23 games during the championship-winning 2007-08 season.
The 24-year-old striker is contracted to the Jets for one more season, but his agent, Tony Rallis, told the Herald this week that he had attracted interest from second-tier clubs in England and Germany.
Jets executive chairman Shane Mattiske said Australian players would always aspire to ply their trade overseas but A-League clubs played a crucial role in developing them.
"It's how the football model works," Mattiske said.
"It is an important part of building a sustainable club.
"It is one of the key elements that supports football.
"In the Australian market now, there is significant money being made by some clubs.
"The Mariners and Adelaide are great examples of clubs that have drawn revenue from developing talent, and then that talent moving overseas.
"It will continue to be part of the football model, and the fans get a chance to be part of the journey."
