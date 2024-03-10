Sam Kerr fracas is a waste of time and money

Interviews are secondary to a tour at best, and as Miss Swift had already sold out stadiums on multiple nights in a row, this negated the necessity for such promotion. After decades of having almost every move in the public eye scrutinised, Elton John now understandably prefers to keep his private life private, which probably explains why he now seldom does interviews. The same could be said for Paul McCartney, who is no doubt a bit tired of interviews having now done them for more than 60 years. However, there is still plenty of footage readily available online capturing Sir Paul, as well as Sir Elton, and Miss Swift, signing autographs and posing for selfies, so I don't know how you ever came to the conclusion that they don't know how to treat their fans.