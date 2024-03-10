Sam Kerr fracas is a waste of time and money

ONE wonders what the legal profession is coming to when Sam Kerr can be charged for a criminal offence for uttering a so-called racist slur that it is termed so bad that a four-day trial is envisaged. Seriously, has society become so precious that large amounts of both time and money can be totally wasted on such a trivial matter?
Perhaps the officer concerned may be a supporter of another soccer club, or may just want their five minutes of fame. What a waste of time! Our legal system is a total shambles, a system where so-called children can commit serious crimes including murder, yet walk away scot-free under the premise that they didn't understand what they were committing is wrong. If that's the case, why do they run?
For way too long we have listened to these so-called experts informing us of their minority views. Perhaps that is why our jails are full to capacity. The police need more powers and to be backed by laws that are for the majority not the minority.
CONGRATULATIONS again, Jenna Price, for another skewed commentary ("This white fright sure ain't right", Herald, 8/3), supporting the actions of Sam Kerr, reputedly our best female soccer player, after she was sick in a British taxi and was charged with reportedly calling a policeman a "stupid white bastard".
I would have thought using such words that I believe normal people would call derogatory or racist should be contrary to Kerr's history of campaigning against racism. However, there are no mentions in news reports of Kerr apologising for being sick in the taxi after a night out or willingness to pay for her indiscretions; instead she vilifies the police for doing their duty. What a role model for young girls, and yet these actions are supported by commentary from the likes of Jenna Price. What is our society becoming?
ROB Bernasconi ("Swifties must be green with envy at access", Letters, 4/3): rather than being disappointed by a lack of interviews, I have a feeling that Australian Taylor Swift fans would have been grateful enough for the fact that she toured down under, just as I'm grateful anytime any of my favourite overseas recording artists grace our shores.
Interviews are secondary to a tour at best, and as Miss Swift had already sold out stadiums on multiple nights in a row, this negated the necessity for such promotion. After decades of having almost every move in the public eye scrutinised, Elton John now understandably prefers to keep his private life private, which probably explains why he now seldom does interviews. The same could be said for Paul McCartney, who is no doubt a bit tired of interviews having now done them for more than 60 years. However, there is still plenty of footage readily available online capturing Sir Paul, as well as Sir Elton, and Miss Swift, signing autographs and posing for selfies, so I don't know how you ever came to the conclusion that they don't know how to treat their fans.
WE are protesting about Hungry Jacks proposed next to the Salvo's at Wallsend. I am amazed it is even being taken into consideration. It will cause major traffic interruptions because it is placed at traffic lights where many people are waiting to go through for a considerable time, at peak hours during the day. Many frustrated people wait for the lights to change. They go around the corner, potentially crashing into the back of cars waiting to enter Hungry Jacks or leaving. It seems a disaster waiting to happen.
McDonalds tried to build on the opposite side of the road. Same problem, so they built housing there instead. Do we need another burger place near Jesmond, Wallsend and Elermore Vale? People wanting fast food can easily access it.
Police have enough to do chasing people that have antisocial tendencies, that frequent these places, throwing their rubbish wherever.
Building affordable housing there will benefit people. There are enough places to buy cheap food to help their diabetes. They could walk to any of the supermarkets and buy some fresh food, cheap clothes etc at second-hand shops. Food banks at Wallsend Baptist or the cultural centre have free bread. Centrelink at Wallsend is also close, as well as having a roof over their heads. There are modular apartments made overseas in factories and constructed on site in a matter of days. Look into this option.
HAS any thought been given to rerouting the Hunter Gas Pipeline? To appease the angry natives an alternative may just be the answer. Reroute it to Chichester then run it parallel to the water pipeline all the way to Newcastle. I am sure Hunter Water won't mind as it will negate some of their maintenance issues as well. Just a thought.
THAT'S two very winnable by-elections that Peter Dutton has lost since becoming opposition leader. Whatever he's selling (division, misogyny, racism and negativity), it seems no one's buying it.
ON March 1 Shortland Waters Golf Club held a charity golf event to raise funds for HNEKidsHealth to fund nutricia, a nutrient required by sick children who have lost their appetite due to ongoing treatment and illness. This event was in memory of Seth Foley, who passed away at just nine years old last year due to acute lymphoblastic leukaemia. The charity golf day raised $17,290 to be donated to the John Hunter Children's Hospital. Congratulations to all involved on what is an extremely significant donation that will help children and families.
THREE climate protesters blocked several city-bound lanes of Melbourne's West Gate Bridge on Tuesday, causing a great deal of criticism of their actions. Climate change has disrupted the lives of many more people and while the three protestors will be punished, the politicians who still promote climate-wrecking projects go unscathed.
EVERYONE needs a bucket list. The number one item on mine is, to one day, when I scroll to the cartoon page on my digital copy of the Herald to find a cartoon by Pope that lampoons the government and not the opposition. I fear I may never live to see it.
I LEARNT last week that this year's Newcastle Show was bigger and better and brighter than ever before with more and more entries from further and further afield, and the enthusiasm of the patrons was "electric" ('Show glow', Newcastle Herald 4/3).
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.