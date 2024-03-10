Newcastle Herald
Letters

Sam Kerr fracas is a waste of time and money

Updated March 11 2024 - 7:49am, first published 4:00am
Matildas star Sam Kerr.
ONE wonders what the legal profession is coming to when Sam Kerr can be charged for a criminal offence for uttering a so-called racist slur that it is termed so bad that a four-day trial is envisaged. Seriously, has society become so precious that large amounts of both time and money can be totally wasted on such a trivial matter?

