Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Latest News

Central Newcastle, Old Bar come together for inaugural Joel Dark Cup

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
Updated March 8 2024 - 4:09pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Central and Old Bar will play a trial for the Joel Dark Cup this weekend. Picture by Marina Neil
Central and Old Bar will play a trial for the Joel Dark Cup this weekend. Picture by Marina Neil

CENTRAL coach Adam Bettridge describes it as a "very special day".

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Callinan

Josh Callinan

Sports Journalist, Newcastle Herald

My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.