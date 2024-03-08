Central Newcastle, Old Bar come together for inaugural Joel Dark Cup

CENTRAL coach Adam Bettridge describes it as a "very special day".
The Butcher Boys travel to Old Bar on Saturday, taking part in a series of pre-season matches (seniors, old boys, ladies tag) for the inaugural Joel Dark Cup.
Clubs from neighbouring areas, Newcastle Rugby League and Group 3 respectively, coming together to honour the memory of a former player.
"Old Bar have put on a really good day and it's something as a club we want to play our part in. It's a very special day for everyone involved. Footy's irrelevant, it's about being together as two clubs," Bettridge told the Newcastle Herald.
The Butcher Boys have singed both Logan Radzievic and Tyrone Nean for 2024.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.