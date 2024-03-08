Robinson almost single-handedly 'decimates' rivals with seven goals

JAKE Robinson almost single-handedly "decimated" Adelaide at Lambton Pool on Thursday, scoring half the team's goals in what was a breakthrough win for the Hunter Hurricanes.
Robinson found the back of the net seven times in a 14-10 victory over the Fire, snapping an eight-game losing streak to open this year's Australian Water Polo League campaign.
Hurricanes import Giorgio Alessandria, playing in front of visiting family, bagged a hat-trick while Lucas Mackaway landed a double.
Hunter "ran away with it" in the last quarter according to men's coach Renae Burdack after being level (1-all) at the first break, then up by one (5-4) and two (9-7) respectively at the following intervals.
AWPL 300-gamer Scott Berry returned for the hosts, former Adelaide player Hunter Wright notched up his 50th appearance while former Australian teammates Burdack and Fire's Rafael Sterk crossed paths in the coaching box for the first time.
In the earlier women's match at Lambton Pool on Thursday, the Hurricanes conceded twice in the closing two minutes in a 11-9 loss to Adelaide.
Amali Jarrett scored three goals for Hunter and Lexie Burdack two.
The Hurricanes led 3-2 after the first quarter and trailed 8-7 at the end of the third. It was 5-all at half-time.
"Amali Jarrett and [goalkeeper] Emily Grellman were standouts. Grell was super between the sticks," women's coach Michael Hyslop said.
Both clubs return to the same venue for another double header on Friday, starting from 4pm.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.