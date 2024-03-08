Newcastle Herald
Robinson almost single-handedly 'decimates' rivals with seven goals

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
Updated March 8 2024 - 3:05pm, first published 3:00pm
Jake Robinson playing for the Hurricanes last year. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers
Jake Robinson playing for the Hurricanes last year. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers

JAKE Robinson almost single-handedly "decimated" Adelaide at Lambton Pool on Thursday, scoring half the team's goals in what was a breakthrough win for the Hunter Hurricanes.

Josh Callinan

Josh Callinan

Sports Journalist, Newcastle Herald

My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.

