Minor premiership, fourth spot, T20 crown all decided in space of 48 hours

Minor premiership, fourth spot and a T20 crown.
Late in the 2023-2024 campaign, this weekend shapes as one of Newcastle District Cricket Association's most intriguing with seven clubs poised to influence how it all pans out.
Saturday marks the last day of the regular season in first grade while Sunday presents the T20 Summer Bash finals series.
Midway through their respective two-day matches, leaders City (63), Stockton (62) and Charlestown (60) continue a three-way battle for top billing with only three points separating them on the ladder.
Two of their opponents - reigning champions Wallsend (51) and Cardiff-Boolaroo (49) - are also vying for the last position available in the upcoming semis.
Out of contention for the main prize, both Hamilton-Wickham and Merewether still have crucial roles to play over the next 48 hours.
Hamwicks (Pumas) find themselves needing to change gears, trying to stave off an outright loss on Saturday before launching a T20 title defence on Sunday, while Merewether (Lions) get a shot at silverware in the shorter format.
Stockton (Seagulls) and Charlestown (Magpies) are the others backing up from round-13 fixtures.
Daniel Arms, captain of Charlestown, admits "it's a big weekend".
Charlestown have Hamwicks 3-9 and hold an overall lead of 138 runs, before facing the same side at No.1 Sportsground in Sunday's T20 semi (1:30pm).
"Not looking too much further than Saturday at this stage," Arms told the Newcastle Herald on the eve of March 9-10.
"[Hamwicks veteran] Rhys Hanlon obviously the big wicket and hopefully we can get our tail up and get the job done.
"Minor premiership would be a great reward for our guys, but it's called minor for a reason. We still need to win two more games to get what we want out of the season.
"On Sunday we'll keep it pretty simple. Hamwicks and us have been part of the T20 finals day plenty of times against each other so it'll be a good game."
The Pumas beat the Magpies in last year's T20 Summer Bash decider, reversing the corresponding clash from 2018-2019.
City resume on Saturday at 4-45 in pursuit of the 129 posted by visiting CBs.
Stockton are 1-18 chasing Wallsend's 277 at Lynn Oval before meeting the Lions on Sunday (10am). The T20 final follows later at No.1 (5pm).
Elsewhere on Saturday - Merewether (331) travel to Toronto, Waratah-Mayfield (2-43) host University (187) while Wests (3-78) welcome Belmont (146) to Harker Oval.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.