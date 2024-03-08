Knights recruit keen to build on club debut

KAI Pearce-Paul happily admits he is far from the finished product.
The 23-year-old back-rower, who joined the Knights after making 59 Super League appearances for Wigan, culminating in a premiership last year, believes he can develop his game in the NRL.
It's largely why he left his home country and signed with Newcastle for the next two seasons.
But after a limited pre-season following toe surgery shortly after arriving in Australia last year, Pearce-Paul was just pleased to get through a solid half of footy in Newcastle's 28-12 loss to Canberra on Thursday night.
"It was what I expected," Pearce-Paul said, speaking to the Newcastle Herald after playing the second half at McDonald Jones Stadium.
"Coming over to the NRL, I knew it was going to be a big challenge. It was a tough game to get into ... [but] it was good to get out there, really for me personally and make my [club] debut.
"Forty minutes under my belt, I felt pretty good and it was rewarding with my injury ... my foot felt sweet out there. There's no problems now. So really it's just building from today. But still a very proud moment having my family over here watching me make my [club] debut."
Pearce-Paul's mum, Marianna, and older brother Kam flew out from England for the game.
Kam, 27, previously played in the English lower grades, while Pearce-Paul's younger brother, Kaden, 21, plays Premiership Rugby for Saracens.
Raised solely by his mum, Pearce-Paul was grateful to have family in attendance, and Kam present his first Knights jersey pre-game.
"They surprised me at training, which was really nice," he said. "It caught me off guard a bit, it was pretty emotional for me, but it was a proud moment having them see me start my next journey.
"My mum and my two brothers are like my rock. I'm a mummy's boy, really.
"From day one, me and my brothers, she was getting us everywhere and making sure we had everything we needed. Doing it alone, as a single mum as well, was amazing. I love her to bits."
Pearce-Paul came on after winger Enari Tuala succumbed to a quad strain. Dylan Lucas, who started in the back row, shifted to centre.
In his 40 minutes, Pearce-Paul made nine runs for 89 metres, and 20 tackles.
In a beaten side, his impact was limited.
But at 198cm tall and 108kg, he cut an imposing figure on the left edge and twice displayed his trademark offload, which is sure to become a weapon in Newcastle's attacking arsenal.
Some English players in the past have taken time to adapt to the NRL, and while he admits he hasn't had the ideal preparation given his disrupted summer, Pearce-Paul was pleased to lay a platform to build on.
"It is going to be challenging out here," he said.
"I'm always building. My mindset is each week I want to build and get better than the previous week.
"I wouldn't say I've come out here and I'm perfect, because no one is perfect, so for me it's really just building my game and being the best I can week-in, week-out for the boys and trying to add to the team."
It's not just on the field Pearce-Paul hopes to develop.
A fish out of water when he arrived in Newcastle, expressing fears about sharks, the south-east London product has made waves in his new coastal home.
"I've just started body-surfing," he said.
"I think body-boarding is next and then I'll give surfing a go. I'm a bit long, so it might look a bit awkward, but I'm really enjoying it here.
"I'm loving the area, the people, the heat.
"The fans were amazing today. Just running out at the stadium, and looking around, it's a bit surreal when you've got a team like Newcastle - a one-town team, it really shows.
"Everyone is really connected and I'm privileged to be here. I'm really looking forward to the year."
