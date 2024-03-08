Grand final appearance 'justifies' Crushers inclusion in NSW Brewer Shield

Country Cricket NSW chair Paul Marjoribanks says Greater Hunter Coast's ability to secure a Brewer Shield grand final in their second season justifies inclusion in the NSW Premier under-18 women's competition.
The Crushers bowed out in the semi-finals last summer. This campaign they have not only sealed a grand final showdown with Manly Warringah but will also host it at Townson Oval on Sunday.
"It justifies the decision that was made to extend the competition and invite a team from northern NSW, being the Hunter side, and southern NSW, which is the Greater Illawarra side," Marjoribanks said.
"With so many girls travelling to Sydney to play cricket, there was going to be burn out and drop out.
"So the ability to play from this age in your local area and then now to have succeeded in that endeavour and to ultimately host a final locally really justifies that decision and proves the strength of women's cricket in the region."
In 2018, there were six all-girls teams playing in Newcastle Junior Cricket Association competition. This summer, there are 18. Sixteen of those play in all-girls competitions.
In the senior space, the Newcastle District Cricket Association women's competition has grown from four teams in 2019 to 14 across two divisions as well as a development league.
"It wasn't that long ago, it was really only the pointy end, the high-performance cricket," Marjoribanks said.
"But now you're seeing in all of the country towns grassroots cricket with junior competitions, adult women's competitions.
"The growth has been explosive in most of the large country towns in the past couple of seasons."
Greater Hunter Coast are hopeful of adding a second grade women's side next season and want to eventually enter a first-grade team in NSW Premier Cricket.
"That's the natural follow-through here," Marjoribanks said.
"These girls as they become older than 18, it's best that they continue to play with this club that they're part of the formation of.
"And, as the club expands into the second and first grade, these girls can continue and it's a great kick-a-long for women's cricket in the region."
Greater Hunter Coast finished the Brewer Shield season third on 75 points. Manly Warringah also accrued 75 points but were fourth by bonus points.
The two sides' only scheduled clash this campaign was abandoned.
The Crushers (6-260) booked a grand final appearance with a comprehensive win over UTS North Sydney (9-133) in last weekend's semi-finals while Manly (6-141) upstaged minor premiers Northern District (140) with 11 balls to spare.
Grand final action at Townson Oval starts at 10am.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.