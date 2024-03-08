'That's something we've made a note of': Olympic wary of unfamiliar Eagles

Craig Atkins knows well the danger high-profile striker Tara Andrews poses, but the Newcastle Olympic coach is also wary of New Lambton's lesser-known threats ahead of their NPLW Northern NSW exchange at Alder Park on Sunday.
Olympic, last year's beaten grand finalists, have opened the season in devastating form, amassing 21 goals in 9-0 and 12-0 routs of Adamstown and Mid Coast respectively.
But Atkins, who coached Andrews at Warners Bay in 2022, expects a tougher test against the Golden Eagles.
"I'm definitely happy with the start from the girls, two from two and scoring lots of goals," Atkins said.
"But New Lambton are going to provide us with a different challenge, so we know we've got to up the tempo in preparation for them.
"Having coached Tara, I know the quality that she'll bring and the way she lifts players around her.
"Nyah Bradley seems to be thriving there in the midfield, forming some good connections with Tara, and there was another girl [Heidi Weimer] out wide that has got a bit of speed who I was unfamiliar with.
"She proved to be a bit of a handful to Warners Bay. That's something we've made a note of."
New Lambton are looking to improve on their fifth-placed finish last year and have made a promising start to 2024, going down 3-2 to defending champions Broadmeadow then beating Warners Bay 6-2.
To back it up, they will need to stop Olympic's ruthless attack. Jemma House and Marion Dunbabin have scored five goals each in two outings and Elodie Dagg four.
On Saturday, Adamstown host Mid Coast at Lake Macquarie Regional Football Facility (5pm).
In the other game on Sunday, also at 4pm, Warners Bay play Maitland at John Street Oval.
Broadmeadow were playing Charlestown at Magic Park on Friday night.
