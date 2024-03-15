Sophisticated sublime family sanctuary in the heart of lovely Lambton

5 beds | 4 bath | 3 car
Nestled in the heart of sought-after Lambton, this modern residence speaks to the ultimate luxury living, offering a sublime sanctuary for families seeking sophistication and space.
Stepping into the spacious upper floor, you'll notice abundant natural light illuminating the open-plan kitchen, dining and living areas.
The gourmet kitchen, equipped with stainless steel appliances, loads of storage, and stunning white countertops will elevate your cooking experience, whether you're a passionate chef or casual home cook.
Large sliding doors open onto the North-facing, undercover alfresco area and the expansive wraparound balcony, both with leafy views, perfect for outdoor dining and soaking up the sunshine year-round.
Parents will love the grandeur of the master suite, featuring a generous bedroom and retreat, offering ample space for relaxation and rejuvenation after a long day. Even better, the master suite also features a sprawling styling studio/walk-in-robe complete with a powder room and shower, and endless storage.
Downstairs is the perfect zone for a teenager's retreat, multi-generational family living or entertaining, with a sizeable rumpus room, additional kitchen/bar area, and seamless access to the outdoor entertaining space which is enveloped by the leafy garden oasis.
Families will love being within walking distance to both the New Lambton and Lambton shops, Lambton Park, including the popular pool and tennis courts, and coveted Lambton High School.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.