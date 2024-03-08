Jets trio earn national team call-up

DEFENDERS Mark Natta and Lucas Mauragis have been rewarded for their outstanding form in the A-League with selection in the Olyroos squad for the West Asian Football Federation (WAFF) championships in Saudia Arabia.
In a further boost, right fullback Dane Ingham has been recalled to the New Zealand squad for a friendly against Egypt in Abu Dhabi.
The West Asian championships is the final preparation for the Olyroos ahead of the under-23 Asian Cup.
Natta (centreback) and Mauragis (left fullback) have started every game for the Jets and have been among their best performers.
Both have been involved in the Olyroos qyalifying campaign for the Paris Olympics. The top four from the Asian Cup in April earn a ticket to the Olympics.
Olyroos coach Tony Vidmar has named an extended 26-man squad for the fifth edition of the WAFF, which is being held during a FIFA window.
The format has the eight participating teams broken up into four groups, who will each play three matches throughout the window, with opponents beyond the first match dependent on results.
"This window is an extremely important part of our preparation for the Asian Cup and with the extra game than we'd usually have, we're able to provide ample opportunity across the squad ahead of selecting our final 23," Vidmar said.
"We're facing quality opposition in similar conditions to what we'll see in Qatar, so in terms of acclimatising for the Asian Cup it covers a lot of important bases.
"As a group we've set clear expectations about what we want to achieve over the next six months, and this is the first step in that journey."
Players who would not be available for the Asian Cup were not considered during this window.
"Unfortunately, the Asian Cup falls outside of a designated FIFA Window, which presents challenges in players seeking releases from their respective clubs to join us in Qatar," Vidmar said. "It's certainly disappointing not to have access to all those who are eligible for the Asian Cup, and on a personal level, I feel for those players who won't have the opportunity to experience the tournament and reap the benefits in terms of their continued development.
"It was something we always knew would be a possibility, so there has been a lot of planning that has gone into our preparation over the last 12 months, built on the understanding of the circumstances we could face regarding Asian Cup selection.
"We've been able to create some great depth across the program, while maintaining continuity within the squad through a core group of key players. This situation now provides the opportunity for a couple of new faces to come in for this window and show how they can integrate within our team culture and style of play."
