NPL: Broadmeadow expect defender to back up; Edgeworth appeal ban

Broadmeadow coach Jim Cresnar expects top defender Tom Beecham to back up against Cooks Hill on Saturday (5pm) in round three of the NPL men's NNSW despite him coming off early in the 3-2 midweek win over Adamstown.
Beecham was substituted in just the 20th minute of Tuesday night's catch-up game at Magic Park with the score 2-1 to the hosts.
American Alex Rose showed pace to get in behind and score for Magic in the 11th minute. Jayden Stewardson was left one-on-one to make it 2-0 moments after the restart. Dino Fajkovic pulled one back for Rosebud with a header in the 14th minute but Stewardson was again on target when left unmarked in the 21st.
Fajkovic converted a runaway chance in the 86th to make the final few minutes interesting but Magic maintained a winning start to the season.
On Saturday they travel to Fearnley Dawes Athletics Field to take on Cooks Hill, who have lost their opening two games.
Cresnar said Beecham had "a slight injury but more than likely he will be available for the weekend".
The coach was pleased with the result against Rosebud but said his side needed to close out games better.
"It became a bit tough at the end but we got the result, and that was important," he said. "They are a good side, well coached.
"We came out of it a bit sore, having two games in four days, but I think the players have recovered well and are ready for Cooks Hill.
"I think [Cooks Hill coach] Chris Zoricich is the best coach going around. He's done really well since he's been there so they are well coached, well drilled and I think it will be a very difficult game."
Also on Saturday, New Lambton and Maitland will chase their first points of the season at Alder Park, Adamstown host in-form Valentine and Edgeworth welcome Lambton Jaffas, all from 2.30pm. Edgeworth drew 0-0 with Weston in their round one catch-up game at Jack McLaughlan Oval on Wednesday night.
On Sunday at 2.30pm, Weston host Olympic and Lake Macquarie are away to Charlestown.
** Edgeworth have lodged an appeal against the six-game ban handed to assistant coach Rod Linsley following last Saturday's 1-1 draw with Olympic.
Linsley was charged with breaching R8 - offence against a match official - for an alleged post-game incident with referee Cal Stammer, who had sent off three players.
It is believed the club will challenge details of the referee's report about the incident with witness accounts from representatives of both clubs.
If unsuccessful in the appeal, the Edgeworth team will remain just one match official abuse breach away this season from losing six competition points under Northern NSW Football's new zero tolerance policy.
