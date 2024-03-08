'A long way to go' for women in construction

Women still face an uphill battle working in construction, but the state government is hoping that will change.
In the new John Hunter Hospital redevelopment project, women make up 16 per cent of daily site workers.
Project director, Narelle Bromilow has worked in construction for more than 20 years.
Working on complex projects such as the new Maitland Hospital, she is passionate about jobs that bolster regional areas.
"International Women's Day is a time to think about the changes required to bring about gender equality, especially in the construction industry," Ms Bromilow said.
Apprentice carpenter, Mia Brennan loves working on a project that cares for her community.
Despite ongoing inequality in the industry she would tell other women to give construction a go.
"There is a long way to go before the gender split on site is equal," she said.
Jemma Lawson is a site supervisor and she is also hoping to be a good example for other young women wanting to join the industry.
Health Infrastructure executive director of rural and regional projects, Amanda Bock, said they are working with their contractors to attract, upskill and retain women in the John Hunter Hospital project.
Ms Bock said that they want diversity on their work site as women bring a unique and different perspective.
"It's really important that as a woman working on the ground you feel supported and comfortable," she said.
She said project contractor, Multiplex is making sure that the work site is a safe and welcoming space where women feel empowered.
One of the biggest barriers to women in construction is the lack of flexibility the industry typically offers.
Ms Bock said many onsite jobs are six days a week but on Health Infrastructure projects they are trying to offer five day work weeks.
"Construction has been typically hard for flexibility but if it doesn't include that it won't have the workforce of the future, which needs to include women," she said.
Ms Bock said their 'Smart and Skilled' program provides free and subsidised trade and training courses through TAFE to increase employment opportunities.
"The women working on site each day are employed in a diverse range of roles including project management, procurement, site supervision, carpentry and transport," she said.
"They're playing a significant role in delivering a major health infrastructure project for the Hunter community."
NSW Health Infrastructure has said the $835 million health and innovation precinct will increase capacity for healthcare services in the Hunter region on its completion in 2027.
NSW government has also increased funding to directly support women's health.
A funding increase of $34.3 million has been allocated to 19 Women's Health Centres across the state.
More than $1 million has gone to the Hunter Women's Centre in Mayfield.
The local centre provides support for women from low income backgrounds, domestic violence survivors and others in vulnerable situations.
"The Hunter Womens Centre offers an array of services to support and educate local women. I'm so pleased more women in the Newcastle community are set to benefit from this important budget boost," Member for Newcastle, Tim Crakanthorp said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.