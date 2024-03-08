Traffic delays amid car crash, Swansea bridge

FOUR drivers have escaped serious injury after a crash that bottlenecked traffic on Swansea bridge on Friday.
Emergency services were called after four cars were involved in an accident southbound on Swansea Bridge, Pacific Highway just after 2.10pm today.
NSW Ambulance said they were called to the scene and examined four people involved.
They said everyone was in a stable condition with no obvious injuries.
Police said one older man was examined by paramedics as he sustained minor back injuries.
A NSW police spokesperson said it was a minor crash where four cars rear-ended each other on the bridge.
The spokesperson said all cars seem to be in a drive-able condition, but drivers exchanging details and moving their damaged cars had partially obstructed the thoroughfare.
The issue is ongoing and may cause significant traffic delays while emergency services clear the road.
For traffic information, check Live Traffic NSW https://www.livetraffic.com/ or call the traffic information line at 132 701.
The drivers were spared a similar ordeal to Deb Moroney, who in 2017 crashed off the bridge into the water below.
