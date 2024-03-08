Newcastle teen sensation out-guns the pros to win maiden title

IT took two play-off holes and the best golf of Ella Scaybrook's life to record a thrilling victory in the NSW Open regional qualifier in Bathurst on Friday.
The 18-year-old amateur fought off an incredible late charge from Thailand's Tundrada Piddon, with the Novocastrian nailing a birdie on the second extra hole after both had finished at 11 under.
Scaysbrook didn't get to pocket the $7,500 winners purse but she earned a start in the NSW Open at Magenta Shores next month and another chance to play - and beat - some of the best players in the world.
Unflappable through a scintillating second round, Scaybrook was overcome with emotion after watching her six-foot birdie put drop for the win.
"It means a lot," Scaysbrook said fighting back tears. "This is definitely top of the list in terms of my wins. I'm really excited to get to play against the best golfers in Australia and the world at the NSW Open."
Scaysbrook won the Peter O'Malley Junior Classic at the same course in 2021 - among a host of victories in a stellar junior career.
But Friday was next level.
Scaysbrook and Piddon shared the overnight lead at four under.
The Novocastrian birdied the second before producing a stretch of phenomenal stroke-making on the turn, highlighted by back-to-back eagles.
She picked up seven stokes in sic holes to seemingly take control.
Piddon, who had a hole-in-one at the fifth, was four strokes behind with four holes to play. She responded with three straight birdies.
Scaysbrook had an unlucky bogey at the 15th - her only glitch - and had a birdie putt pull up just short at 18. Still the seven under equalled her best competition round.
"I was really comfortable with my game and it all fell into place," she said. "Back to back eagles was amazing. That was a first."
