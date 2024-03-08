Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Latest News

Racing: Rustic Steel's runaway win; Callaghan's Miracle hope; Cheeto preview

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
March 8 2024 - 8:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rustic Steel is eased to the line after racing away with the Newcastle Stakes. Picture Newcastle Racecourse
Rustic Steel is eased to the line after racing away with the Newcastle Stakes. Picture Newcastle Racecourse

Jockey Sam Clipperton took the initiative before Rustic Steel ran away with the Newcastle Stakes (1400 metres) to deliver local trainer Kris Lees a fifth win in the feature in six years on Friday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Craig Kerry

Craig Kerry

Sports reporter, Newcastle Herald

Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.