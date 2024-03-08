Racing: Rustic Steel's runaway win; Callaghan's Miracle hope; Cheeto preview

Jockey Sam Clipperton took the initiative before Rustic Steel ran away with the Newcastle Stakes (1400 metres) to deliver local trainer Kris Lees a fifth win in the feature in six years on Friday.
First-up off a short break and two trials, Rustic Steel was taken to the front from gate nine in the $250,000 group 3 before easing the pace. A $12 chance, the six-year-old Deep Field gelding then built his lead down the straight to win by 3.21 lengths from Rod Northam-trained Sharp Shock and a wall of chasers. Grant Jobson-trained Imatruestar was third, delivering a trifecta worth $33,042.50 (TAB).
The victory added to an already impressive career for Rustic Steel, which has won the Scone Cup, the $500,000 The Coast and the $2 million Big Dance. He now has $1,945,290 in earnings, with nine victories in 23 starts.
It was his first race since finishing eighth in the $2 million The Ingham at Randwick on December 9.
Lees indicated the plan was to get forward.
"On paper it didn't look a really fast race," Lees told Sky Racing. "He's led before and won The Coast dominating on speed. When he got across and was able to control the race and show a good turn of foot at the top of the straight, he was always going to take some running down.
"He only had a short let off. He had a pretty good preparation last time in without winning. He probably raced a little flat in The Ingham and we put him away, so he didn't have long off, so he's got that little bit of residual fitness. He's had a couple of nice trials, so I expected him to run well but it looked a competitive race on paper.
"It's a good lead-in to better races and it's a good race in its own right, so it's always pleasing to win a feature at home."
On Saturday, Lees has six runners in the Hawkesbury qualifier for the Provincial Midway Championship as he tries to add to his assault for the $1 million final at Randwick on April 13. Lees has qualified series favourite Tavi Time, which won the Newcastle heat easily last Saturday.
He has Dream Hour ($3.40), Willinga Freefall ($6.50), Convincebility ($11), Little Beginnings ($19), Sailor ($34) and Pier Pressure ($13) in at Hawkesbury.
At Randwick, he has outside chances across the features. Miss Busslinger ($19) is in the Reisling Stakes, Infancy ($41) is in the Fireball Stakes, Yankee Hussel ($17) and Blackcomb ($51) are in the Aspiration Quality and Powerful Peg ($34) is in the Wenona Girl Quality.
On Sunday, Scone co-trainers Paul Messara and Leah Gavranich hold a strong hand in the Hunter-North West heat of the Country Championship with Demitasse ($5.50), Unravel ($13) and Know Thyself, which was the $4.20 favourite but also the fifth emergency.
Jack Callaghan believes Spirit Of St Louis' love of the retention barn, strong heat run and good draw have him primed to make it third time lucky in the Miracle Mile on Saturday night.
Callaghan, the son of Morisset trainer-driver Mark Callaghan, has driven Luke McCarthy-trained Spirit Of St Louis to second in the $1 million Menangle showpiece the past two years. The duo have started from gate one and two in those editions and they have again drawn well, this time in two.
Spirit Of St Louis led from gate seven in his heat last week before holding on for second, 3.2m behind Speak The Truth, which ran 1:48:8 and has barrier one.
Callaghan was ecstatic with the draw for the final and last week's performance.
"We should get a pretty good run there," Callaghan said. "We're not really too sure [if we'll lead]. He's got really good gate speed, so I think if we want to lead, we've got enough speed to do it. I'll just sum it all up when I get out there I guess.
"I think last week's run was as good as he's ever done, and he seems to have come through it good.
"He's settled into the retention barn well. He seems bright and he's never run a bad race when he's been in the barn. I think he likes it. He knows when he's in here, it's show time and he gets a bit worked up, ready to go."
He believed this year's race looked as tough as the past two and his $12 TAB chance could challenge again.
"This is definitely my favourite race," he said.
"I love the mile racing and the fact it's worth $1 million makes it even better."
"It's pretty cool that we've been able to combine together three years in a row. We had good results the other two and hopefully we can go one better."
He expected Hi Manameisjeff and Speak The Truth to provide the most pressure early in the battle for the front.
Callaghan also likes the chances of Cantfindabettorman in the opening race and Ravishing Sloy in the NSW Derby.
"Ravishing Sloy won his heat last week impressively and should improve off that run," he said.
"It looks an even derby with the way the draw has fallen."
Twelve Mile Creek trainer Betty Keene believes Smart Comet is the best of her pair in the inaugural The Cheeto at The Gardens on Saturday night.
Smart Comet led from box five to set up a 4.5-length victory last week in heats of the 400m series held in memory of champion Hunter trainer Kern Cheetham.
Rebel Force, a littermate of Smart Comet, also qualified after battling through an early squeeze to finish fourth in his heat. Smart Comet drew seven and Rebel Force the four for the $5000-to-the-winner final.
"He's the better one," Keene said of Smart Comet. "He's pretty good at beginning and pretty consistent, and he's a bit stronger than the other one.
"Rebel Force missed the kick last week and he ended up with his muzzle smashed inside his mouth, when they had that crunch there at the start. I expect him to go a lot better this week."
Meanwhile, Dungog trainer Joe McFadyen's Nangar Jim will start from box six in the Temora Cup final on Sunday.
