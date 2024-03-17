Meet the Merewether student who will get to unpack power in Parliament

UNPACKING Commonwealth power, Merewether High School's Lucia Masters will have the chance to put her thoughts to Parliament when she visits Canberra this month.
The year 12 student was selected among 95 others from across Australia to attend a three-day National School Convention (NSCC) at the Museum of Australian Democracy at Old Parliament House, from March 19.
Advancing to the convention after a gruelling process in Sydney, Ms Masters said she was surprised to have made selection.
"It was very flattering. I did not expect it," she said.
"I don't even remember my name being called up I think I blacked out for a bit I can't really believe it. It's such an incredibly opportunity."
Ms Masters was looking forward to this year's discussion topic on whether Commonwealth power should be decentralised or not.
"It's a big topic about how much power the Commonwealth should have and how much power the state should have," she said.
"Essentially we put our discussions into a communiqué for our ideas to be passed on, giving us - the youth - a voice into this.
"It's exciting to be able to unpack this as a young person because it affects so much, it affects nearly every aspect of an Australian citizen's life."
The communiqué will be presented to Senator Andrew McLachlan, deputy president of the senate and chair of committees, for tabling in Parliament and recorded in Hansard.
Ms Masters was also looking forward to the Prime Minister's reception at Parliament House, a meeting with the Governor-General, David Hurley, at Government House, and an official dinner at the National Press Club.
"I'm also very excited about the speakers at the convention, we have some very notable speakers like Professor Anne Twomey who is a famous constitutional law professor," she said.
"It's going to be a very action-packed three days."
Ms Masters enjoys her legal studies subject at school and sees law as a career path in the future.
"I've always had my mind set on law. I'd never thought of constitutional law as an avenue but - preparing for the convention - it's been really interesting, and I think it's a really wonderful opportunity to expand my knowledge into that realm of law, so I'll see where it takes me," she said.
