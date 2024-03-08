Sporting Declaration: Lacklustre Knights stir ghosts of the past

BY nature, rugby league coaches and players aren't inclined to dwell on the past.
Their mindset is all about the next training session, the next game. There's not much point worrying about what may have transpired a month, a year or a decade ago when your raison d'être is to secure two competition points this weekend.
Ask Newcastle Knights coach Adam O'Brien about a winning or losing streak, or his team's record against a particular rival, or at a certain venue, and invariably he will shrug and reply: "That's irrelevant."
All of which is common sense. Sports psychology 101. Focus on the here and the now. Short-term goals. One week at a time.
Those of us, however, who believe in fairytales and miracles and hoodoos - and all the other mysterious supernatural forces that combine to shape the destiny of each and every NRL season - are perhaps more wary of the ghosts of the past.
And that's why long-term Knights fans might be feeling slightly nervous after their team kicked off the season with an underwhelming 28-12 loss to Canberra at McDonald Jones Stadium on Thursday night.
To be fair, it's only round one, and far too early to be jumping to any conclusions.
But it was also a reminder that, since the days of Slammin' Sam Stewart, the Knights have been hindered by an unfortunate tendency to unravel when expectations are at their highest.
On numerous occasions since 1988, Newcastle have finished a season in a blaze of glory, only for the wheels to fall off in the ensuing 12 months.
The first such instance was when the Knights, under inaugural coach Allan McMahon, qualified for a fifth-place play-off against Balmain in 1990, a remarkable effort back in an era when only five of 16 teams were involved in the finals series.
In the off-season, Newcastle signed several proven first-graders from rival clubs and, after then winning the 1991 Nissan Sevens tournament, the Novocastrian faithful had no doubt their team were destined to challenge for the NSWRL premiership.
Instead they limped home in 13th position, after being blindsided by a form slump that prompted McMahon to resign three-quarters of the way into the season.
It was a similar story in 1993 when, after finishing fourth the year before under David Waite's coaching, and winning their first-ever post-season match, the Knights slipped to a disappointing ninth.
There was a sense of deja vu in 1996, when a star-studded Newcastle team - who Malcolm Reilly had steered 12 months earlier into a grand final qualifier - nosedived and missed the top eight after a last-round loss to Cronulla at Shark Park.
A decade later, after a top-four finish in 2006, Newcastle needed a last-ditch Kurt Gidley-inspired miracle in 2007 to avoid the wooden spoon.
Perhaps the most memorable letdown, however, was Wayne Bennett's first season at the club, in 2012.
After Newcastle finished seventh under Rick Stone in 2011, Bennett arrived with a host of big-name recruits and, before a ball was kicked, the Knights were installed as premiership favourites.
They eventually limped home in 12th position, in what rates as arguably the most anti-climactic campaign in the club's history.
Despite this slightly gloomy stroll down Memory Lane, I'm not suggesting history is about to repeat itself. All I'm trying to do is to provide some context and highlight the challenge Newcastle face.
After last season's inspiring 10-game winning streak, which culminated in the club's first home final since 2006, the expectations of fans are at fever pitch.
O'Brien and his troops have spent the summer talking positively about competing for a premiership, which has been a refreshing and long-overdue change of narrative.
But winning grand finals is easier said than done.
There is, of course, a long, long way to go.
And if for some reason the Knights needed a reality check, round one is probably as good a time as any to get it out of the road.
