The Lowedown: Moving day for A-League clubs, top and bottom

As the other codes launch their seasons in various and exciting ways, the A-League trundles towards their finals series without too much fanfare.
It's pretty standard this time of year, with even the most loyal domestic eyes cast to the EPL this weekend, and some vital upcoming European matches.
That said there are some interesting games ahead which could have serious effect on some team's ambitions.
I'm thinking of the Wanderers, who played the bottom-placed Western United last night, and meet Melbourne City on Tuesday. They really need a minimum of four points from those two matches to maintain their quest for a top-four finish.
Those teams lingering near the bottom - Newcastle, Perth and Adelaide - will have watched last night's game with interest, with John Aloisi's Western United showing marked signs of improvement in the past month or so. Nobody wants the wooden spoon.
Melbourne City are not exactly flying themselves, and they entertain Wellington in the early fixture on Saturday. City could well do with three points to stay in touch with the top six, and for Wellington three points would be a huge boost for their minor premiership claims.
The wheels haven't exactly flown off Melbourne Victory's title challenge, but they have had a couple of flats recently and combined with an early plethora of draws leaves them chasing now.
They will fancy their chances against a struggling Adelaide, but this fixture is usually very tight and willing.
The last of the Saturday night smorgasbord sees Perth Glory hosting the Jets in a game that is about pride.
With Western United's improvement has come late-season pressure to avoid the spoon, all of which could be alleviated or exacerbated depending on the results over two days.
A Western win, or even a point at the Wanderers, would certainly ramp up the stakes on Saturday night in the west.
On Sunday the form team of the past month, Sydney FC, face Ruben Zadkovich's Brisbane Roar, who have galvanised under his leadership since the start of his tenure.
And it's hard to underestimate how all that transpires over the weekend will influence the Melbourne City v Wanderers match on Tuesday night.
Two of the pre-season heavyweights fighting for semi-final preservation perhaps. Who would have thought?
Those casting an eye towards Europe must be licking their lips.
Kylian Mbappe and Harry Kane among others grabbing the scoring headlines in the Champions League quarter-final qualifiers, and Manchester City travelling to Anfield to face Liverpool in the early hours of Monday morning (our time), in a game that holds huge ramifications on the EPL title race.
It will be agony watching for some people close to me, it means so much. I'll watch the replay at a more comfortable hour.
