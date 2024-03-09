'We have let women down': International Women's Day march raises voices of hope and defiance

As the column turned onto Lindsay Street at Hamilton on Saturday, and the crowd chanted along to songs of smashing the patriarchy set to the tune of the Drunken Sailor shanty, and a few locals from the street came out to cheer the march on, there was a sense of hopefulness about the place.
Hollie Enright had brought her two children - Sienna, who is three, and Sophia, eight months - and walked alongside her husband, Matt, and the family dog, Moet, as the chants grew and mingled. It was the girls' first International Women's Day march, Mrs Enright said, and it was important that they were involved in the cause.
"It's a good cause," she said, "And I think it's important, especially being a parent of young girls; it's their future."
The world feels safer now for women and girls than it did when she was young, Mrs Enright said; times have changed but even as the chants rose, there was a sense of despair for the work that is never done.
"I think the world is safer now than when I was younger," Mrs Enright said, holding a placard that read "My dress does not mean yes". She chose, she said, because it felt truthful. "Things are more hidden now as well ... there are a lot of threats out there for girls."
As the Enright family marched toward Beaumont Street, Candice Gleeson supported the crowd from her front steps.
"We have come a long way," she said, "But we have a long way to go. Feminism encompasses so many different movements and people, but so much progress is yet to be made.
"Every day - even today - I wake up to the news that another woman has been murdered in this country ... I think in some ways, probably the world is getting more dangerous for women. In this country, I think we have a problem with violence - family violence and violence against women - and that is not to say that men don't experience it ... and I don't know what the solution is."
Ms Gleeson described a feeling of "compassion fatigue" - a sense of helplessness at the enormity of the threats and challenges that women and children face even after more than a century of annual International Women's Day events, but said seeing the column of hundreds march past her door was a symbol of hope.
"It is a symbol of hope because we have people out there who are caring and raising awareness. I think we're lucky in Newcastle because we have quite a progressive council.
"We have a woman in charge who's doing fantastic things. We have a female-majority council, which is great. So it's good to see the representation out there and pockets of women and men who are on our side as well and doing the work. But there is so much to be done, and a lot of people want that, but it is about who has the balance of power.
"As long as we have people in positions of power who are willing and eager to pull progress back, we will go backwards. It's fantastic to see women out and doing things like this, but there are a small number of people who gatekeep the actual power, and I would like to see them use it for good.
"When you see people in power taking policies and laws backwards, it affects women predominantly, and it affects people in lower socioeconomic groups, but it also affects men. When women are held back and can't succeed and don't have access to the resources they need, it affects the people in that woman's circle; it affects their partners, whether they're male or female. It affects their children. It affects all of society. Helping women move forward and progress forward benefits everyone."
As the column returned to Gregson Park around 11am to hear from a host of speakers and performers organised by the Hunter Workers Women's Committee, Nova refuge CEO Kelly Hansen delivered a pointed message.
"Last financial year, Nova provided support to 1725 clients. That is 645 more women and children that we are funded to assist," she said, "We needed to reduce our service delivery before January this year because we could no longer keep up with demand ... Currently, in the Hunter, there are two services for women and children in reduced service delivery modes. That's on the 113th anniversary of International Women's Day.
"We have let women down on every level.
"The theme of International Women's Day this year is 'Count women in, invest in her, accelerate, celebrate progress'. I'm at a loss. It's a great notion, but it should have happened a long time ago. I think the theme should be 'Not good enough'.
"Women are more than 50 per cent of the population. Don't invest in her at your peril."
The event also heard moving statements from a diverse group of Newcastle women and community leaders, including an impassioned plea for women and children trapped in the ongoing conflict in the Middle East from young Hala Elosmany, and the empowering voices of disabled and queer nursing student Enya Mae Savory, Port of Newcastle wharfie and Joanna Tavita, and award-winning human rights activist Kupakwashe Matangira.
In a statement before the event, which followed International Women's Day observances on Friday, Lisa Ronneberg, an organiser for the march, said, "we should celebrate and recognise the achievements of women, but we must focus on the work left to do, and keep working together to achieve a world where women and girls have rights, can live free from violence, have autonomy, security, opportunities, a safe home, enough food to eat, access to education, access to healthcare, respect, and peace."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.