All the photos from the Newcastle Beer Festival

Last week, as final preparations for the Newcastle Beer Festival were well underway, the event's co-founder Luke Tilse said the city needed a showcase of beer brewing more than ever.
The rising cost of living has put the independent beer scene under increasing pressure as drinkers tightened their belts to weather the more challenging times, he said. The industry had felt the loss of some important names, including the well-known (though technically not an independent) Steel City, in February.
Brewing in Newcastle needed a boost. And it got it on Saturday as countless crowds converged on King Edward Park to sample the best of Australia's beer scene.
Just one year since the festival's triumphant return in 2023, after a four-year COVID-induced hiatus, the event's capacity was increased to 3500 at the weekend as the masses filled the lanes winding down toward the park, eager to sample the latest independent wares.
The festival boasted 38 independent breweries, including renowned brands Mountain Culture, Grifter, BentSpoke, Capital, Willie The Boatman and Lord Nelson, alongside Newcastle's FogHorn, Method, Shout, Grainfed, Rogue Scholar and Good Folk.
Though Tilse admitted last week that the event was no cash cow, he and co-owner Taiyo Namba of Nagisa and Susuru were committed to showcasing the Australian independent beer scene.
"We're independent only," Tilse told the Newcastle Herald on Thursday, "The whole idea of the festival is to be a trade show... The whole thing is about independent beer; that's it. It's a category promoter."
Independent breweries represent about five per cent of beer sales but generate half the industry's employment. However, the craft set has suffered a number of blows in recent months.
Port Macquarie's Wicked Elf shuttered in 2023, and last Saturday, Shepparton's Wild Life Brewing followed suit after five years. Many others have also been swallowed up by bigger fish, Lion and Asahi, or who have gone into voluntary administration like Sydney's Wayward Brewing did in January.
Meanwhile, even as Australians pay some of the highest taxes in the world on alcohol, drinkers were slugged an extra 30 cents for every schooner on February 5.
For independent brewers, the added cost combined with recent economic challenges has become too much to bear.
Spirits were nevertheless high at King Edward Park on Saturday, March 9, as Newcastle turned out on a sunny day to knock the head off a few cold-and-frothies in a show of solidarity with crafter brewers.
