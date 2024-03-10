Same old problems cost young Jets in Perth

FRUSTRATED COACH Rob Stanton has finally run out of patience with the Newcastle Jets.
For a sixth time this season, the Jets conceded a late goal to drop points.
Former Socceroo Adam Taggart delivered the killer blow, heading home from a corner in the 90th minute for a 2-all draw at HBF Park on Saturday.
The Jets had led 2-0 through goals to Clayton Taylor (40th minute) and Lucas Mauragis (54th) and were in total control.
Taggart gave the Glory a lifeline in the 72nd minute - one of the few times he found space.
From there, the Jets imploded.
They turned over cheap possession, tried to beat defenders in their own half and lost control of the contest.
It was the third time Newcastle had shared the points in a 2-all draw with Glory this season - the Jets scored late equalisers in the previous two.
The point all but ended the chances of both sides making a run for the finals.
The Jets remain in 11th place on 19 points, a point behind Perth. Western Sydney are sixth on 28 points, but have played a game less.
Had the Jets not wasted 10 points from late collapses, they would be sitting pretty above Wanderers in fifth spot.
Up until now, Stanton had written off the Jets' inability to close out games as part of the learning curve.
But the affable mentor's patience has worn thin.
"There are few there I will remind. They might get punished for it because it is not good enough. They have had a free ride to get away with it because they are young and inexperienced. I think they have had enough experience now to say I have cost us or I have made mistakes, I haven't listened ... we will see what happens in the next week."
The Jets conceded both goals in the final 18 minutes, but Stanton did not lay the blame on the replacements.
"I was more disappointed with some of the action when we lost control," he said. "We were still trying to play open football when you need to manage the game. The game was getting moved closer to our goal. We needed to move the game back into their half.
"That is where you need to manage games. You need leaders and you need players with experience. We showed we can do it for long periods, but we can't do it for 90 minutes. That is why we have eight draws.
"I have tried different variations of players and it is still the same outcome. That is where we are at the moment."
The Herald understands that the Jets close to signing a senior centreback and are also in talks with an overseas striker for next season.
It wasn't all doom and gloom, Clayton Taylor returned to his exciting best while Reno Piscopo added a new dimension to the attack in his return to the starting side.
"In the first half, we were excellent," Stanton said. "We controlled the game really well, we managed the game and limited their opportunities. We came in 1-0 and could have been 2-up.
"Credit to the opposition, they are behind and are pushing and taking more risks.
"We could have put it to bed as well. It was a reflection of all three games we have played this season. One team has got their nose in front and the other has run them down. It highlights we are quite close as teams."
