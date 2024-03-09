Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Latest News

Morale-boosting double for Hurricanes as women crack first win of 2024

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
Updated March 10 2024 - 10:23am, first published 10:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hurricanes goalkeeper Emily Grellman. Picture by Peter Lorimer
Hurricanes goalkeeper Emily Grellman. Picture by Peter Lorimer

The Hunter Hurricanes will take renewed confidence into the remainder of the Australian Water Polo League season following a morale-boosting double.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Callinan

Josh Callinan

Sports Journalist, Newcastle Herald

My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.