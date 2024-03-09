Morale-boosting double for Hurricanes as women crack first win of 2024

The Hunter Hurricanes will take renewed confidence into the remainder of the Australian Water Polo League season following a morale-boosting double.
Women's captain and goalkeeper Emily Grellman pulled off back-to-back saves in a penalty shootout against Adelaide at Lambton Pool on Friday, breaking through for the team's first win of 2024.
"Both teams are really looking forward to building from their wins this week," men's coach Renae Burdack said.
Emma Preece scored five goals in the women's 14-11 success, sealed with Amali Jarrett fouled out of the game and Lexie Burdack (knee) injured.
Women's coach Michael Hyslop described Grellman as a "superstar".
Hunter came back from two goals down "thanks to beautiful outside shooting from Sarah Owens and Rosie Stimson".
In the men's match, coach Burdack was "disappointed" in a 13-11 loss at home on Friday.
Next up the Hurricanes visit Balmain on Saturday and Drummoyne on Sunday before hosting Victoria and Queensland between March 22 and 25.
