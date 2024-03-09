Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Latest News

Motorbike collides with vehicle in Newcastle Link Road crash

Alanna Tomazin
By Alanna Tomazin
Updated March 10 2024 - 10:31am, first published 10:26am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emergency services were called to Cameron Park after a crash between a motorcyle and a car. Picture file image
Emergency services were called to Cameron Park after a crash between a motorcyle and a car. Picture file image

A MAN in his 50s is being treated for injuries following a crash with a car, while riding a motorcycle this morning near Cameron Park.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alanna Tomazin

Alanna Tomazin

Journalist

Alanna is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald with a focus on education. She takes pride in regional journalism which she believes is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email her at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.