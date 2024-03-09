Motorbike collides with vehicle in Newcastle Link Road crash

A MAN in his 50s is being treated for injuries following a crash with a car, while riding a motorcycle this morning near Cameron Park.
Emergency crews including police and ambulance, were called to Newcastle Link Road at Cameron Park Drive just after 9.30am on Sunday, March 10 following reports of the incident.
A NSW Ambulance spokesperson said the man was treated for grazes, lacerations, bruising and a leg injury.
The spokesperson said two paramedic crews remained on scene at 10am with the patient and there was no update as to whether they were ready to be transferred to hospital yet.
A NSW Police spokesperson confirmed the rider had suffered several scrapes but was "conscious and breathing".
The incident caused one of four westbound lanes to close, banking up traffic for Sunday drivers.
"Lane one is blocked and we suggest motorists avoid the area if they can," the spokesperson said.
Live Traffic NSW advises motorists to exercise caution and prepare to merge.
