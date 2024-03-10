Handling, not hype, behind Knights' opening loss: Elliott

Knights lock Adam Elliott has refuted any suggestions that hype around Newcastle this season played a part in their loss to Canberra, saying poor ball-handling and execution cost them dearly.
The Knights were well beaten first-up on their home turf on Thursday as the Raiders avenged last year's elimination final loss with a 28-12 victory at McDonald Jones Stadium.
The result was a shock to those who had tipped the Knights to pick up where they left off last season, and for the players and staff themselves who have spoken about targeting a top-four finish this year.
"It's definitely not the way I saw the game going, I thought it would be a close game," Elliott, who played 24 games for the Raiders in 2022 before joining Newcastle last year, said.
"We definitely didn't disrespect our opposition.
"I've obviously played down there and they start seasons really well.
"They play a really tough brand of footy that I think suits the first month of footy particularly well.
"So I had high expectations of how they'd come up here and play, but I really thought it would be a lot closer in the end.
"We're disappointed, and disappointed for the score."
After finishing the regular season fifth last year and reaching week two of the finals, internal and external expectations have risen for Newcastle in 2024.
Asked whether the players had bought into any hype around the side's fortunes, Elliott thought their loss was more about their lack of discipline with the ball.
The Knights had a set completion rate of just 66 per cent, compared to Canberra's 90 per cent, and made 15 errors - eight more than the visitors.
"I don't think that played a factor. There was a lot of football that hit the deck out there tonight, and I think that plays the biggest factor," Elliott said on Thursday.
"Our discipline with the footy, whether that comes down to reading into the hype a little bit too much, I don't think so.
"But I think we certainly need to clean it up to give ourselves a chance of putting together an 80-minute performance."
Conversely ahead of the game, the Raiders had attracted plenty of doubters about their chances this year, despite two promising trial performances, and that appeared to suit coach Ricky Stuart just fine.
Elliott said he had been largely unaware of people writing his former club off, but said he would not have been surprised if Stuart built that narrative up last week.
"Wouldn't read about it, wouldn't listen to it," he said.
"You certainly don't want to write them off.
"They love being the underdog, and I think we probably love being the underdog a little bit too.
"That's slipped a little bit. We've got to get used to not being that."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.