Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Knights Email List

Handling, not hype, behind Knights' opening loss: Elliott

MM
By Max McKinney
March 10 2024 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Knights lock Adam Elliott fends off Raiders hooker Danny Levi on Thursday. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
Knights lock Adam Elliott fends off Raiders hooker Danny Levi on Thursday. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

Knights lock Adam Elliott has refuted any suggestions that hype around Newcastle this season played a part in their loss to Canberra, saying poor ball-handling and execution cost them dearly.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Max McKinney

Journalist at Newcastle Herald

Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.