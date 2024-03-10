Smith Park set for a face lift in first step for long-term plan

HAMILTON North's Smith Park is set for a face lift as City of Newcastle (CN) puts a construction contract out for tender.
The upgrades include new drainage and irrigation, as well as the realignment of the three synthetic cricket wickets.
Lord mayor Nuatali Nelmes said the work is part of a bigger plan for Smith Park, which is still being finalised.
"City of Newcastle is committed to upgrading sporting facilities across the community for the benefit of all," she said.
"Smith Park is a popular facility that caters for a large number of sporting groups including junior and senior cricket, football clubs, and a thriving Oztag competition."
She said the council sought feedback from user groups and the broader community to make sure everyone's needs were considered while developing the masterplan.
"This initial project will be consistent with the long-term vision for the park and will meet the needs of all users," she said.
The council will deliver the project with support from a $2.5 million grant secured by the Newcastle Junior Cricket Association through the state government's Multi-Sport Community Facility Fund.
CN Sports Infrastructure Working Party chair Cr Peta Winney-Baartz said the upgrade also aligns with the council's Strategic Sport Plan 2020.
"We're committed to delivering our long-term vision for upgrading facilities across the community," she said.
"The 10-year Strategic Sport Plan is designed to address future demand and inform the ongoing maintenance and improvements to sporting infrastructure across the local government area and includes several recommendations relating to Smith Park.
"Since adopting the plan, we've implemented or are progressing 84 per cent of its 93 recommendations, working collaboratively with sporting clubs across the city to ensure we cater for the needs of our community now and into the future."
Smith Park is not the only sporting precinct with a long-term vision for its future, with CN recently approving a 15-year masterplan for Adamstown Park.
Tender submissions can be made at tenderlink.com/newcastle.
