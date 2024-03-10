Newcastle Heraldsport
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Football

Two red cards and a composed stoppage-time equaliser: NPLW NNSW

Renee Valentine
By Renee Valentine
Updated March 10 2024 - 6:48pm, first published 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Magic's Mercedes McNabb in action against Charlestown at Magic Park on Friday night. Picture by Sproule Sports Focus
Magic's Mercedes McNabb in action against Charlestown at Magic Park on Friday night. Picture by Sproule Sports Focus

Coach Nima Nikfarjam praised 18-year-old Mercedes McNabb's composure under pressure to convert a stoppage-time penalty and ensure a 10-player Broadmeadow took a point against Charlestown at Magic Park on Friday night.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Renee Valentine

Renee Valentine

Journalist, Newcastle Herald

Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media. Got a sports story, email Renee at r.valentine@newcastleherald.com.au

More from AFL
More from sports
More from Football

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.