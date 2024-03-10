Time for Knights to end their cursed run in North Queensland

THE last time the Newcastle Knights won in Townsville, Rick Stone was coach, Kurt Gidley was captain, and Kalyn Ponga was a 17-year-old kid just starting to make a name for himself in North Queensland's under-20s.
On Saturday Ponga will return to his former home town as skipper of a Newcastle team seeking redemption after an underwhelming 28-12 loss at home to Canberra in last week's season-opener.
History would suggest that taking on the Cowboys in their own backyard is traditionally one of Newcastle's most daunting road trips.
In four visits to the Queensland Country Bank Stadium since 2020, the Knights have returned empty-handed every time.
They also lost their final three fixtures at the Cowboys' former home ground, the Willows Sporting Complex, which amounts to a seven-game losing streak since Newcastle's 16-14 boilover victory under Stone in 2015.
The only other win the Knights have recorded in their past 14 visits to Townsville was in 2011, also while Stone was at the helm.
As well as a Cowboys team who yesterday hammered the Dolphins 43-18 at Suncorp Stadium, the Knights will also have to deal with the oppressive heat and humidity in the tropical north.
"I don't think we've won too many up there in recent times, but it's not a game we can't win," Knights five-eighth Tyson Gamble told the Newcastle Herald.
"We went up there last year when we were still finding our feet as a team and we lost by two points. Obviously we've got a lot to focus on after this game [against Canberra], but we know what we've got to fix for round two and there's no reason we can't do it and go up there and get the two points."
Gamble's comments were echoed by his halves partner, Jackson Hastings.
"They're a good side," Hastings said of the Cowboys.
"It's a tough place to go and get a win, and they obviously train and play in those conditions all the time.
"We certainly can't complete at 60 per cent if we want to beat them in hot weather on a Saturday arvo. We've got to complete and play our game."
Knights lock Adam Elliott, who played in Townsville in the pre-season All Stars match, said nobody would be using the likely stifling temperature as an excuse.
"It definitely doesn't get easier," Elliott said. "We've got a long turnaround ... the boys will be stinging to get out there for round two, and hopefully put in a much gritter performance up there."
