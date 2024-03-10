Child strapped into seat allegedly left for 40 minutes in hot car

A CHILD has been discovered by a member of the public allegedly strapped inside a hot car on the Central Coast and a man is now facing charges over the incident.
About 12.00pm Sunday March 10, emergency services were called to the Toukley Aquatic Centre car park at Heador Street after an unattended child was located in a Peugeot 4WD.
The 13-month-old boy was allegedly located by a member of the public in the unlocked car, still strapped in a child seat.
When police arrived, they saw the front passenger window of the car was left slightly ajar, with all doors closed and the engine turned off, with no air-conditioning in the 28 degree Celsius conditions.
The child was assessed at the scene by paramedics and was red and sweating, but was otherwise not injured during the incident.
About 15 minutes later, the child's father returned to the vehicle after being contacted by police.
Police will allege the child was left unattended in the vehicle for 40 minutes while the man was inside the swimming complex.
A 40-year-old man has been issued with a future court attendance notice for the offence of leave child unsupervised in motor vehicle causing emotional distress, and is expected to appear at Wyong Local Court on April 24.
Family and Community Services (FACS) were also notified of the incident.
The incident has prompted police to remind members of the public that it is unsafe in any circumstances to leave a child unattended in a vehicle.
