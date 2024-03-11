Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Latest News
Property

Developers fight to secure dilapidated site at auction in Mayfield

Jade Lazarevic
By Jade Lazarevic
Updated March 15 2024 - 9:39am, first published March 11 2024 - 12:19pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
40 Sunderland Street in Mayfield has sold for $920,000 at auction with Brett Bailey from Ray White Newcastle. Picture supplied
40 Sunderland Street in Mayfield has sold for $920,000 at auction with Brett Bailey from Ray White Newcastle. Picture supplied

DEVELOPERS flocked to the auction of a dilapidated property in Mayfield that was formerly the site of one of the city's first gyms.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jade Lazarevic

Jade Lazarevic

Property reporter

Jade joined The Newcastle Herald as a reporter in 2001 and spent 15 years covering entertainment. In 2022, she joined ACM's national property team. Jade covers everything in the world of property across Newcastle, Lake Macquarie and the Hunter region including record-breaking sales, real estate trends and new developments. Got a news tip? Get in touch:at jade.lazarevic@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.