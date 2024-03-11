Swansea-Belmont lead Hunter haul at NSW Surf Lifesaving age championships

A son of a gun has led Swansea-Belmont to sixth place at the NSW Surf Life Saving Age Championships at Queenscliff.
Liam Blair, the son of former national ironman series competitor Josh Blair, claimed individual gold in the under-11 surf and ironman events as well as a swag of relay medals at the four-day carnival which wrapped up on Sunday.
His relay medals included gold with Patrick Blair, Bodhi Cousins and Oliver Legge in the under-11 male surf teams. He took silver in the mixed Cameron relay with Cousins, Lucy Sams and Piper Williams, bronze in the male board relay with Patrick Blair and Cousins and bronze again in the male board rescue with Cousins.
His efforts helped Swansea-Belmont rack up 158 points, giving them sixth place and first among the Hunter clubs. North Bondi (274) finished on top.
"He's done really well and in his individual swim, the way he caught that wave from way out near the cans was exceptional," Swansea-Belmont junior president Michael Legge said.
"We were really stoked. Our juniors have excelled from nine-year-olds up to 14s and it's really good to be part of such a great community. The kids are just thriving and really enjoying it.
"I was thrilled with our individual performances but also our teams. We had some good medals in our Cameron relays, especially in our 14s - the guys that are leaving nippers."
Swansea-Belmont's Sailor Grintell was another dual gold medallists, claiming the under-9 female beach flags and sprint.
Thomas Chalmers and twin Mitch went one-two in the under-14 two-kilometre beach run and also combined for gold in the 2x1km relay. They were third in the board rescue, and also third in the male Cameron relay with Liam Krysko and Luke Leadbeatter.
The club's other relay golds came in the under-10 female surf teams with Neve Harrison, Indi Hoetzer, Audrey Howe and Georgie Withyman and in the under-9 male surf teams with Jacob Chalmers, Atticus Dunn, Archie Mackel and Joseph Fuller.
Redhead, who were 11th, had relay gold in the under-14 female board rescue with Alannah Dimmock and Evie Waller. Dimmock also won the board and was third in the iron.
Clubmates Tex Ayre, Bronx Dillinger and Marcus Evans won the under-11 male board relay, while Oliver Blatchford, Bede Davidson and Burton Hepple claimed the under-12 edition. Ayre won individual gold in the board and silver in the beach sprint. Dillinger was second in the board and flags.
Redhead's Marvyn Conrick took out the under-13 male board and Kaylee Powell the under-11 female 1km run. William Isedale delivered an individual gold for Stockton, winning the under-9 male beach flags.
Neve Harrison (Swansea-Belmont) secured silver in the under-10 female surf race.
Cooks Hill's Will Munro was second in the under-14 ironman and third in the swim.
Clubmate Jacob Samokhin was second in the under-13 swim and third in the ironman, while Lachlan Thompson was third in the under-9 board.
Also for Cooks Hill, Sebastian Chalhoub, Charlie de Carle, William Miller and Jacob Samokhin were third in the under-13 male surf teams, while Gus Butler, Thompson and Jonah Whiteman were runners-up in the under-9 male board relay. De Carle and Miller took silver in the board rescue.
From Swansea-Belmont, Ry Turkington was third in the under-10 male board, Indi Hoetzer was second in the under-10 girls board and Archie Doyle was third in the under-12 male 1km run.
Redhead's India Davidson, Alannah Dimmock, Sophie Hamilton and Evie Waller earned silver in the under-14 female surf teams.
Swansea Belmont's Jett Degan, Archie Doyle and Chace Harrison were second in the under-12 male board relay, as were Redhead's Marvyn Conrick, Zane Hepple and Sunny Hoffman in the under-13 male board relay.
Swansea Belmont's Harrison, Hoetzer and Withyman snared silver in the under-10 female board relay. Harrison, Hoetzer, Ryan Marples and Alexander Wyborn gained bronze in the under-10s mixed beach relay.
Clubmates Eleanor Berry, Freya Crake and Olivia Sams sealed silver in the under-9 female board relay. Sams, Berry, Grintell and Quinn Mittmann also finished second in the beach relay.
