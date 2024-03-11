Motorbike rider blames 'distraction' for going double the speed limit

A MOTORBIKE rider has copped a fine and lost his licence after he was pulled over for tearing along a busy road at almost double the speed limit.
Highway patrol police clocked a 46-year-old man riding at 116 kilometres per hour in a 60 zone on a busy Central Coast road just after 11am on Sunday.
The North Sydney man told officers he was "distracted" when he was stopped and spoken to on Peats Ridge Road, according to police.
The 46-year-old rider was fined $2794 for exceeding the speed limit by more than 45 kilometres per hour, an infringement which also carries six demerit points.
His drivers licence was immediately suspended for six months and police seized his motorbike's number plates for three months.
The incident has prompted a plea from police for people to obey the road rules.
"The Peats Ridge area is a popular area of choice for people on the weekends, in particular motorcycle riders," a NSW Police spokesperson said.
"Police encourage everyone to drive [or] ride responsibly to ensure everyone can enjoy their weekend activities safely."
